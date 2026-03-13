You have the power to remaster the Tomb Raider Legend Trilogy for consoles like the Nintendo Switch 2, and here's how

If you're in line for a possible Tomb Raider Legend Trilogy remaster, stay there. After receiving remasters of numerous Tomb Raider games, including Tomb Raider I-III, more may be on the horizon. At least, that's what Aspyr's Adam Hankins seems to believe. When asked about a possible Legend Trilogy remaster, he refused to rule it out - plus, he hinted about things that fans can do to show him and his team that there's demand for it.

"Never say never", Hankins says on the topic of the remaster in our Tomb Raider I-III Remastered interview. The main takeaway is that you can guarantee the new remasters go ahead by making lots of noise on social media. "If that's something fans are hungry for, keep making it loud and clear, and let us know on your socials". He adds that he's seen requests for the trilogy already, and that listening to fan feedback and desires are important to the team.

The developers presumably want to be confident that their time and effort on a remaster would be worth it with sales numbers. That means that, if more Reddit threads pop up or the games get traction on platforms like Twitter/X and TikTok, we could be looking at the Legend Trilogy's revitalization very soon. The power is in your hands - tell everyone you know, and let's get this push going.

In case you're unfamiliar with the games, the trilogy consists of Legend, Anniversary, and Underworld, the oldest of which (Legend) turns 20 next month. The games, while beloved by die-hard fans of the franchise, have been criticized for being too buggy in the past, prompting fans to beg for a new take on the trio of titles. There are also issues with controls, graphics, and bonus content that, as fans have highlighted, would all benefit from a rework.

The titles are also only available on older generation consoles, so something like a Switch 2 port would be great for accessibility. In the interview, Hankins also teased that, all being well with Tomb Raider I-III, the Nintendo Switch 2 and its predecessor will be heavily involved in upcoming Tomb Raider projects. He says that the release of Tomb Raider 2013 on the console is "just the beginning for us on the Nintendo Switch 2". This, among many other things, could mean that any Legend Trilogy remaster will come to the Switch and Switch 2, making it much easier to play, and passing Lara's legacy onto an even wider audience.