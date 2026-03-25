Nintendo is making me pick my three favorite people in its new Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream demo

I know we're all knee deep in Pokopia, but I urge you to take a break and download the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream demo right now. The full release is only three weeks away, so it's time to get excited about Nintendo's wacky life-sim.

Nintendo's social media posts confirmed that the demo went live at 9 am in different time zones across the world. That does mean that certain territories got it a little earlier, but now everyone can play.

In the demo, you can create three Miis, dress them in a funky hamster costume, and test out some of the game's happenings. The characters you make carry over to the full game, if you want to welcome them into the full thing. Now, we just need to pick which three people, animals, plants, or whatever you want, to make in the game. Do I go with real people I know? Actors? Genshin Impact characters? Maybe I'll make humanoid versions of the Gen 1 Pokémon starters, as I'm currently 100+ hours into Pokopia and not stopping yet.

We over at Pocket Tactics recently had the chance to preview the game, with our writer Quinn Collins, in their Tomodachi Life preview, stating that "it might be their GOTY already", and goes through their experience creating friends and family in the game, and what capers they got up to.

Living the Dream is a follow-up to the incredible Tomodachi Life on 3DS, which took the world by storm with its silly, fun gameplay where you can make anyone and everyone, and watch what they get up to. Something we should mention is that the Switch game has made sure that incest won't happen - an unfortunately frequent issue in the 3DS game was that Miis you make of your family could ask to date your own Mii or each other. Now, it's blocked, so you can safely interact with your dads, mums, brothers, cousins, and more.