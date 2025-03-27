After ten years, Nintendo finally announces a new Tomodachi game

Making its first global debut on the Nintendo 3DS back in 2014, Tomodachi Life took the world by storm, with its goofy, self-insert characters, charming world, and simple minigames helping it earn the spot of the eleventh best-selling 3DS game of all time.

Unfortunately, things have been quiet in Miitopia for quite some time. However, during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that a brand new Tomodachi game, entitled Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, is finally on the way.

The first new entry in the series in over ten years, Living the Dream sees the Miis living on a beautiful island out at sea, with picturesque views, sunny skies, and plenty of pals to keep them company. Honestly, if this is what they’ve been up to for over a decade, we can’t really blame them for disappearing!

When is the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream release window?

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is due to release in 2026. Nintendo announced this during the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, alongside our first glimpse at the picturesque paradise where the Miis will be staying.

Beyond that, we don’t have a specific date just yet, but we’ll be sure to update this page as soon as we know more.

Is there a Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream trailer?

Yes, there’s a Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream trailer, and you can watch it above. First shown in the March 2025 Nintendo Direct, the trailer shows the Miis enjoying life on a beautiful island, interacting, dancing, and taking the time to smell the flowers.

Is Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

Nintendo has announced that Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream is coming to the Nintendo Switch. As the Nintendo Switch 2 is confirmed to support backward compatibility, that means we should also be able to play it on Nintendo’s new console when it comes out.

That's everything we've got on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream for now, but we'll be sure to let you know as soon as we hear anything else.