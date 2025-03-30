Ever since the Nintendo Switch launched, passionate fans around the world have longed for a brand-new Tomodachi Life game. The latest Nintendo Direct gave us the surprise announcement of Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream. It’s an exciting time with the Nintendo Switch 2 right around the corner, but the love for this simulation game series is proving to be far stronger than you imagined.

Spotted by YouTuber ‘BoTalksGames’, Nintendo’s Japanese X account post is growing beyond 400k likes, already exceeding the Nintendo Switch 2’s equally impressive 385k likes. This makes the reveal of Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream the most-liked social post from Nintendo, at least on its Japanese account, to date. Whether you missed the Nintendo Direct earlier this week or not, we bet that you’ve seen Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream all over your social feeds.

It’s the first entry in the simulation game series in over a decade, reviving it after the release of Tomodachi Life for the Nintendo 3DS in April 2013. Surpassing the Nintendo Switch 2 announcement from January is no mean feat, and we’re already eager to see how it performs when it launches. The first Tomodachi Life, Tomodachi Collection, entry is often lauded as one of the best Nintendo DS games around, though you’ll be hard-pressed to find a copy of it anywhere. Not unless you want to shell out some serious coin on eBay.

While Nintendo only released it in Japan, the game still shifted over three million units. Comparatively, its sequel, Tomodachi Life, moved over six million copies. You need to wait a little longer for Tomodachi Life: Living The Dream to release, though, as the game is currently slotted for a 2026 launch window.

Like its predecessor, the latest game poises players with the task of creating their Mii character, taking up a life of cozy game antics, and living it up with fellow islanders. If you’re a fan of games like Animal Crossing, then this is for you. In the meantime, keep your eye for Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders, as new rumors claim that Nintendo has a very limited amount of consoles ready to snap up.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you’re diving into the best Steam Deck games or new Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.