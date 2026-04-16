Tomodachi Life Living the Dream personality and personality chart

So, you want your in-game best friend to have a specific Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream personality? Our guide can help you navigate the personality chart and make the correct choice of the available 16 types. After all, you don't want an angry Mii when you could have an affable, laid-back type, do you?

We highly recommend reading our Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream review to get a good look at the game, and then take a look at the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain guide to see how to use the handy installation on your island.

What are the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream personalities?

In Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream, there are four main groups of personalities, which ultimately determine how your Mii behaves. You will come across this as you make each Mii and have to pick options that will mold how they act. The four groups are as follows:

Ambitious (US) / Confident (other regions)

(US) / (other regions) Considerate (US) / Easy-Going (other regions)

(US) / (other regions) Outgoing (US) / Energetic (other regions)

(US) / (other regions) Reserved

The groups have different names in the US and worldwide versions of the game, but they're the same in terms of content.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream personality chart

Within each of these four groups, there are a further four different personalities. These also have different names in different regions, but match up to the same type. In the game, you can see a 'resident personalities' table laying them all out, and showing which shade and color relates to each one. If you're aiming for a specific one, you need to choose certain answers in order to get your Mii to be an Introvert, a Thinker, or a Bubbly vs. Charmer type of person.

We've laid out the answers you need to pick in each table below. The words (Slow, Serious, Flat, etc) relate to one end of each scale. If the tables below say 'middle', simply choose an option in the middle of the scale, not at either end. Again, there are different names in US/worldwide regions, so we've written these, with the US version first.

Note that there's also an 'Overall' option, but whatever you choose for this doesn't affect the personality. It's just there for funsies.

Ambitious / Confident

Personality Movement Speech Energy Thinking Achiever / Busy Bee Slow Honest / Direct Varied / Intense Serious Maverick / Headstrong Quick Middle Flat Serious Rogue / Individualist Middle Honest / Direct Flat Serious Visionary / Leader Quick Honest / Direct Varied / Intense Serious

Considerate / Easy-Going

Personality Movement Speech Energy Thinking Cheerleader / Optimist Quick Polite Varied / Intense Chill / Relaxed Buddy / Carer Slow Polite Varied / Intense Chill / Relaxed Daydreamer / Dreamer Middle Middle Middle Middle Sweetie / Softie Slow Polite Varied / Intense Chill / Relaxed

Outgoing / Energetic

Personality Movement Speech Energy Thinking Charmer Slow Honest / Direct Varied / Intense Chill / Relaxed Dynamo / Hot-Blooded Quick Honest / Direct Flat Chill / Relaxed Go-getter / Adventurer Quick Middle Varied / Intense Middle Merrymaker / Bubbly Middle Middle Middle Middle

Reserved

Personality Movement Speech Energy Thinking Observer / Introvert Slow Polite Flat Middle Perfectionist Middle Middle Middle Middle Strategist / Patient Slow Polite Varied / Intense Serious Thinker Middle Polite Flat Serious

What do personalities do in Tomodachi Life?

Personalities are key to your Mii's development and creation. However you like to play the game - using realistic friends, celebrities, mythical creatures with anger issues - each character's personality dictates how they act and react in the game.

When you create a Mii, you're faced with a screen where you can pick different aspects of their personality and mold them to how you feel they should be represented. Once your Mii is created, complete with a tailored character, they enter the game with an outfit and room with a corresponding color to the personality type.

Now, go ahead and create your Mii's with the correct Tomodachi Life personalities.