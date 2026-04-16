Island life can get tiring sometimes - your Miis might need a break from the love triangles, ferris wheel vertigo, and constant needling by the overlord - so send them on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tours to make sure they're kicking back and relaxing. Plus, you can get some neat souvenirs, as well as take plenty of cute photos.

If you want to share in the excitement of the game and have a minute in between jetting off all over the universe, be sure to read our Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream review.

Here's everything in our Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tours guide:

What are Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tours?

Tours are essentially vacations that you can send your Miis on. Each Mii will bring a few friends to see the sights around the world, posing in fun and hilarious ways, as well as bringing you back a souvenir. You can keep the pictures you take on tours, and your Mii gets something out of it, too, as going on a tour increases your Mii's happiness when they get back.

How do I unlock Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tours?

You can unlock tours by leveling up your island rank to level 10, at which point, you will get a Mii News announcement that tickets to the Oceania Tour are available to purchase from the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain. It'll take some time to unlock all the tour destinations, as you'll need to grant more wishes to get them all, but we believe in you.

What are all the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tour destinations?

There are 20 destinations in the game, and each of them will send your Miis on a slightly different holiday. You can find them all listed below, along with the souvenirs you can get from them, and any extra information you might need to know.

Tour Souvenir Additional information Oceania Tour Koala cuddly toy The first tour you unlock Hawaii Tour Hawaiian key ring - Kyoto Tour Matcha - Latin America Tour Alebrije - Western Europe Tour Cheese board - Southeast Asia Tour Coconut bowl - Northern Europe Tour Sauna whisk Features Miis in reindeer costumes USA Tour Statue of Liberty figurine - East Asia Tour Celadon porcelain tea set - Central/Eastern Europe Tour Embroidered handkerchief - Africa Tour Colorful basket Features Miis in lion costumes Mediterranean Tour Bar of olive oil soap - South Asia Tour Mithai - Famous Mountains Tour Famous mountains calendar - World Caves Tour Rock collection - World Castles Tour Big vase - Galapagos Islands Tour Nature documentary - Iconic Scenery Tour Picture postcards set - Outer Space Tour Alien SPOILER : has its own cutscenes and minigame. Also rolls credits on the game Antarctica Tour Only available with Pocket Money

Can I choose who goes on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tours?

While you can select the recipient of the tour ticket, you unfortunately can't pick who accompanies the Mii on their tour - after all, it's their trip, and they can bring who they want. However, it's possible to influence it slightly by making sure your Miis' relationships are super strong with any other Mii you might want to send with them.

Miis often choose to bring household members and romantic partners with them, so consider your housing situation before you choose to embark on the tour. You also get a free tour when Miis get married, as they go on their honeymoon. Sadly, the destinations of honeymoons are random, but you can still get some cool pictures out of it.