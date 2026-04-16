Welcome to your new life on your island. There's lots to learn about, and we're here to guide you through the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain, one of the most important things you have on your island. This iconic Tomodachi Life feature can help all your Miis dreams come true, so we'll run through the specifics of unlocking everything in it.

Make sure you check out our 10/10 Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream review when you can spare a moment in between sending your Miis off to Hawaii and designing their homes.

Here's everything in our Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain guide:

What is the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain?

You'll be introduced to your Wishing Fountain pretty soon into the game, but in case you missed it, your Wishing Fountain is your main way to make your Miis' wishes come true - whether it's sending them on Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream tours, unlocking island customization options, or getting new little quirks to give to your Miis.

What can I unlock with the Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain?

The Wishing Fountain comes with the chance to unlock Levelling Up extras from the beginning of the game, but you might have noticed the other empty slots when you first load up the menu. That's because you can unlock more things at the following times:

Renovation Center - island rank 5

Island Design Center - island rank 5

Island Builder - after your sixth Mii joins the island

Studio Workshop - after your tenth Mii joins the island

Travel Tickets (tours) - island rank 10

Within these menus, you'll unlock different options at different times, including the Outer Space tour at level 50. We won't spoil any more about that, but it's pretty fun.

How do I level up my Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain?

You can level up the fountain by making sure you're filling up your Miis' happiness bars. Happiness turns into warm fuzzies and carries over to the fountain, levelling it up. You get happiness by carrying out daily tasks for Miis, including feeding them, giving them clothes, fulfilling their requests, playing with them, and giving their houses a makeover. They also gain happiness when they strengthen their relationships, including getting married.

What are Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream Wishing Fountain donations?

Donations are a daily collection of money that you can get from the Wishing Fountain. Miis will leave a set amount of money for you if they feel happy and satisfied with life on the island, but they can withhold it if they get too sad. Don't stress too much about this - you'll know if that's what a Mii is doing because they'll probably let you know with a line of dialogue.