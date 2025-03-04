Before Activision threw Vicarious Visions into the Call of Duty machine, the studio gave us the exceptionally faithful yet refreshing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remaster collection. Built off Neversoft’s original code and garnering glowing reviews, all signs pointed toward more overhauls of classic games in the franchise. Now, after lying dormant for five years, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 remaster is real.

After beginning initial teases for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 with a rousing social media campaign, Activision has revealed the first trailer for the forthcoming sports game. Featuring a mixture of familiar skaters and new faces not seen in the original games, all those beloved levels are back with a new coat of paint. Whether it’s playing baseball with a ghost at Alcatraz or having gorilla excrement thrown at you in a zoo, we’re shredding those familiar spots over 20 years later.

Developer Iron Galaxy Studios, who ported the previous remaster collection to PC, is taking over the reigns from Vicarious Visions.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 launches on Friday, July 11, 2025, on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. We’re assuming this also means the Nintendo Switch 2, but we’ll need to see what the future brings after the next Nintendo Direct. The standard edition retails for $49.99, while a deluxe and collector’s edition are available for $69.99 and $129.99 respectively. The deluxe edition contains the following bonuses: Doom Slayer and Revenant skaters, the Unmaykr Hoverboard, and in-game music.

Last year, Tony Hawk lamented over this project, as it seemed doomed to ever get off the ground following the Microsoft Activision merger. Vicarious Visions’ remit shifting primarily to work on FPS game juggernaut Call of Duty, leaving the follow-up in limbo. Hawk said in a Twitch stream with former Neversoft tester and designer Andy Gentile that Activision “took other pitches from other studios, like, ‘what would you do with the THPS title?’ And they didn’t like anything they heard, and then that was it.”

The initial run of Tony Hawk games is something to behold. Innovating each entry on an annual basis, fans often cite titles like Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 2 and Pro Skater 3 among the greatest games ever made. Features like reverts, spine transfers, and manual tricks felt groundbreaking, and after revisiting the original Pro Skater 3 and 4 recently, I still agree.

It was Pro Skater 4 that cemented my affinity for the series in my childhood. Although Tony Hawk’s Underground remains my favorite, and I’m hoping we’re one step closer to a potential remaster of that one day.

