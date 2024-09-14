Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater could be set to return in a big way. Following the success of the excellent 2020 remaster, it looked like the stars were aligned for more spruced up iterations, until Activision seemingly pulled the plug. The good news is that the acclaimed skating game has a massive discount on the Nintendo Switch eShop right now, following Hawk’s own recent teases regarding the game’s 25th anniversary on September 29, 2024.

For a limited-time until Monday, September 23, 2024, you can head over to the eShop on your Nintendo Switch and purchase the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 remake for just $13.99/£13.99. That’s a 65% discount on one of the best Switch games, and an all-round amazing addition to the best sports games you can get your hands on. Typically, the game retails for $39.99/£39.99 at full price. But why is the game getting such an appealing discount all of a sudden?

Well, it isn’t just the Nintendo overlords smiling down on us. As we said earlier, the first Pro Skater entry turns 25 later this month, and Hawk himself has teased that something special in on the horizon. During a recent appearance on Mythical Kitchen’s Last Meal series, Hawk was asked about what’s next for the franchise.

“I wish I could tell you more, but I can tell you that I’ve been talking to Activision again, which is insanely exciting. We’re working on something,” Hawk says. While Hawk remains coy about exactly what those discussions are about, he adds it is “something the fans will truly appreciate.”

The logical step forward would be to pick up the cancelled plans for a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3+4 remaster, which Hawk has previously discussed before. However, plans to take this project forward stalled amid the Microsoft Activision merger. We’d love to see those games get their dues again on current-gen hardware. Like, who doesn’t want to skate around to AC/DC’s TNT in a glossy version of Alcatraz?

However, the ultimate dream is a Tony Hawk’s Underground remaster, something that I’ve been personally been dreaming about for years. With all this hype as of late, I’m getting my hopes up once again. In the meantime, though, let us keep you entertained with some free mobile games, because we’ve got loads of goodies to give you. Put our massive list of Roblox codes to the test, and you’ll be rolling in the deep with rewards soon enough.