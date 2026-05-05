Toons Universe codes May 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Toons Universe codes for free malachor to help you survive Innova.

Toons Universe codes: A screenshot of a sheep character in the game
Daz Skubich Avatar

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Use our Toons Universe codes to top up on malachor and recruit new agents to the cause. Work together with your team in this cutesy mash-up of games like Lethal Company and Poppy Playtime to extract resources from Innova's abandoned facility and survive the night.

We look for new Toons Universe codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you're running low on funds.

Here are all the new Toons Universe codes:

  • THANKYOU - 500 malachor (new!)

This isn't the only Roblox game offering freebies, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

Toons Universe codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Toons Universe codes?

Redeeming Toons Universe codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Toons Universe in Roblox
  • Tap the Redeem Code button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Toons Universe codes?

Toons Universe codes are special passwords that the developer, Toons Shenanigans, gives out to reward loyal players. These codes award you with useful malachor that you can spend on recruiting new agents to diversify your survival tactics. There's no set drop schedule for codes, but they tend to appear when the devs want to thank the community for something.

Toons Universe codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo

Is there a Toons Universe Discord server?

Yes, there is a Toons Universe Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in events and polls, and meet other players.

How do I get more Toons Universe codes?

The best way to get more Toons Universe codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for new codes and verifying their authenticity, so you can focus on grinding for new agents. If you have a spare minute, you can take a look at the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and Twitter/X page.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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