Toons Universe codes May 2026

Use our Toons Universe codes to top up on malachor and recruit new agents to the cause. Work together with your team in this cutesy mash-up of games like Lethal Company and Poppy Playtime to extract resources from Innova's abandoned facility and survive the night.

We look for new Toons Universe codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back in with us the next time you're running low on funds.

Here are all the new Toons Universe codes:

THANKYOU - 500 malachor (new!)

This isn't the only Roblox game offering freebies, so check out our list of Roblox codes next for more.

How do I redeem Toons Universe codes?

Redeeming Toons Universe codes is really simple. All you have to do is:

Open Toons Universe in Roblox

Tap the Redeem Code button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Toons Universe codes?

Toons Universe codes are special passwords that the developer, Toons Shenanigans, gives out to reward loyal players. These codes award you with useful malachor that you can spend on recruiting new agents to diversify your survival tactics. There's no set drop schedule for codes, but they tend to appear when the devs want to thank the community for something.

Is there a Toons Universe Discord server?

Yes, there is a Toons Universe Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in events and polls, and meet other players.

How do I get more Toons Universe codes?

The best way to get more Toons Universe codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for new codes and verifying their authenticity, so you can focus on grinding for new agents. If you have a spare minute, you can take a look at the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and Twitter/X page.