It’s Amazon Prime Big Deal Day, and we’ve spotted a fantastic deal on one of our favorite iPhone power banks, the Torras MiniMag. Unlike countless other power banks, there’s no messing around with cables when using the MiniMag. You just slap it onto the back of your iPhone and let the magnets do the work.

The MiniMag is currently down 20% to $42.39, saving you a cool $10 on the original asking price. It’s the ideal accessory for any of the devices on our list of the best gaming iPhones, giving you an extra blast of power to play games like Honkai Star Rail and Marvel Snap to your heart’s content.

The biggest selling point of the MiniMag is its compact design. A lot of the best iPhone power banks are bulky and make using your iPhone while charging more complicated than it should be. With this slimline option, you can attach it to the back of your phone and still hold the device comfortably. It doesn’t cover the iPhone’s camera island either, which is ideal if you’re looking to take some snaps but don’t want to tank your battery life.

Admittedly, a wired power bank might get the job done a little quicker than the Torras alternative, but it still boasts a respectable charging speed that gets you from flat to 100% in two hours. Torras also promises a 500+ charge life cycle, so you can get plenty of use out of the power bank without worrying about the battery fading after just a few charges.

As this offer is part of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Day event, you need to act fast if you want to pick up a MiniMag for yourself. Of course, there are plenty of other fantastic cell phone and gaming deals up for grabs over the next couple of days, and you can check out our top picks over at our Amazon Prime Day Deals hub. Or, if you’re not sold on the latest iPhones, our guide to the best gaming phones has plenty of affordable Android options to make your next purchase.