Win Total War: Empire on mobile with Pocket Tactics’ Advent Calendar!

This is one for the history fans – you can enter our giveaway to win a copy of Total War: Empire on either iOS or Android. Empire features real-time battles using turn-based gameplay to bring the 18th century to the modern age.

Explore and conquer as one of eleven major military factions and race to become the biggest power and economy in the world. You can be Europe, the Americas, India, or more – the choice is yours. Naval fleets, armies, and scientists are at your disposal to make your empire the best there is.

Total War: Empire brings the PC version of the game to mobile, adapted by an expert team with completely redesigned interfaces and tons of quality-of-life upgrades. Usually retailing for $10, you can get a copy for free in our giveaway.

We have one iOS and one Android code for Total War: Empire to give to lucky winners. Please enter using the widget for the correct region or your entry will be disqualified. Our giveaway runs from December 16 to December 23, 2024. We’ll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions before scrolling down below to enter. Good luck!

Enter our giveaway below. Remember to enter the correct choice for the type of device you have.

