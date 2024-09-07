Feral Interactive is bringing Total War: Empire to mobile, 15 years after its initial release on PC. The publisher’s previous ports of Total War titles are still as popular as ever, so this version’s redesigned UI, intuitive touch controls, and quality-of-life updates are sure to be a hit with RTS fans.

As the name suggests, Total War: Empire takes place during the 18th Century and centers around the rapid expansion and conquest of the various European colonial states at the time. As the fifth installment in Creative Assembly’s tactics game series, Total War: Empire combines strategic diplomatic and political decision-making with real-time strategy struggles for power.

Even though both Total War: Rome and Medieval II are on mobile devices, Total War: Empire is the first game in the series to include real-time naval combat on the platform, which makes sense given how crucial the seas were for travel and trade at the time. Take your pick from one of 11 playable factions and stake your claim across the globe.

When is the Total War: Empire mobile release date?

Total War: Mobile launches on iOS and Android this fall. We’ll be sure to update this page when Feral Interactive announces the official release date.

That’s everything we know about the Total War: Empire mobile port. We’re still waiting for a new Total War game, but you can stay up to date with all the details via our guide. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Switch strategy games next.