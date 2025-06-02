Move over Bose, these brilliant gaming earbuds are under $25 right now

Bose, Samsung, SteelSeries, and Apple are my go-to brands for earbuds. I pay a hefty premium, thanks to the design, comfort, and, of course, the audio experience. Whenever I'm playing games on my phone, chances are I'm using one of the above, but this deal is far too good to pass up, giving you great-quality gaming earbuds for under $25; that is, if you're fast enough.

Knowing which will be the best earbuds for your needs is a bit of a challenge. Whether you're running the best mobile games or using a console like the Steam Deck, the sheer number of brands fighting for a top spot makes it difficult. Like many others, I usually stick to the premium options, but sometimes that isn't for the best. Many times, you can get near the same quality from a lesser-known company.

Chances are, if you're anything like me, the name 'TOZO' wouldn't ring a bell. However, it has been delivering some excellent, budget-friendly earbuds on Amazon, so if you just spent out on an expensive gaming phone, it makes sense to go for something more affordable like this. Fortunately, these affordable earbuds are currently discounted even further.

Right now, you can get the TOZO Hybrid earbuds with Active Noise Cancelling for just $24.98 / £28.49, 50% or 29% off the usual price on Amazon US and Amazon UK, respectively. Currently, they sit at a 4.5-star rating, and based on my own experiences, they offer brilliant audio quality. The ANC isn't the best, but at that price, it doesn't seem fair to complain.

Its battery life is also seriously impressive, with a 13-hour life on a single charge, extended to 55 hours with the included case. Add a Bluetooth 5.3 chip for brilliant connectivity and reduced latency for playing action games – or enjoying Zenless Zone Zero, if you're diving into gacha games like me. As a bonus, you'll also have an IPX8 waterproof rating, so they're great for workouts, too.

You don't have to break the bank to get some must-have gaming earbuds, and the TOZO Hybrid proves that. So, even if you own a budget gaming phone, you won't have to shell out a premium for some quality earbuds. They also work on the best handheld consoles, too, so make sure to grab some for that Steam Deck of yours.