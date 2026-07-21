TR Legacy codes July 2026

This game follows on from Disco838's The Ride, bringing better graphics, better bikes, and, of course, more TR Legacy codes. The codes below will net you plenty of cash to spend in the game, along with a nice boost of XP so you can be better than your competition.

Good news, though: the bikes are all free, so you can pick your ideal ride and get roaring off into the sunset.

Here are the new TR Legacy codes:

THANKS45KLIKES - 30k RM and 1k XP

- 30k RM and 1k XP TRLEGACYRELEASE - 40k RM and 1k XP

You can keep our Roblox codes guide bookmarked so you don't miss out on any new codes that drop in the most popular games.

How do I redeem TR Legacy codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in TR Legacy on Roblox:

Open TR Legacy in Roblox

Hit the shop menu

Click the 'codes' tab

Paste or type in a code one at a time

Enjoy your free RM and XP!

How do I get more TR Legacy codes?

The best way to get new codes is to keep an eye on our page, as we look for new codes that come right from the developer. Any time a new code goes live, we'll add it here and explain what you get from using it. The codes tend to release as the game's likes count goes up or updates happen.

Is there a TR Legacy Discord?

There's a dedicated Discord server for EXR Garage games, including TR Legacy. Here you can talk about the game and your bikes while sharing tips with other players. You can also seek help should you need it.

Expired codes:

TY41KLIKES

There you are - all the TR Legacy codes!