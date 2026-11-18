Bumblebee, Skywarp, Megatron, and friends are waiting for you to help them out in this officially licensed Hasbro game. If you're looking for a leg up, we've got the scoop about Transformers Eternal War codes for you, because nobody wants to be left without gacha currency when it comes to the badass that is Optimus Prime.

While there aren't any codes to speak of so far, it would be reasonable to assume that they would offer new Transformer units to fight with, as well as cybercoins, battle data, and shanix, which are all useful upgrade items to help you win in the fight against your enemies.

Are there any Transformers Eternal War codes?

At the moment, there aren't any active Transformers Eternal War codes you can redeem, nor is there a redemption system. We're still waiting to see if or when freebies will become available.

In the meantime, check out our other favorite free mobile games that you can get stuck into. Some of them even have goodies you can redeem, so go and take a look at the codes on offer.

How do I redeem my Transformers Eternal War codes?

At the moment, there's no code redemption system in Transformers Eternal War, so we can't advise you on how to redeem codes. If or when one is added, we'll update this section with a step-by-step guide, letting you know exactly how to get boosts and bonuses in this mobile game. We'll see you then.

What are Transformers Eternal War codes?

Codes are passwords offered by the developer to reward players and encourage you to keep logging in. They'll often release codes when the game gets an update, or when there's an IRL holiday period. Hopefully, we'll see some rewards popping up soon, but for now, you'll have to grind the game to get items.