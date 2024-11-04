To celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary, Hasbro and Wanda Cinema Games have announced Transformers: Eternal War, a brand-new idle mobile game. The game features a unique storyline, intricate 3D models, and explosive battle scenes, which you can get a taste of in the teaser trailer.

In Transformers: Eternal War, the Autobots and Decepticons look to stand up to the best idle games on mobile, offering a fresh way to engage with the forty-year-old franchise and its characters. The teaser trailer gives very little away about what exactly the gameplay entails, but if the visuals are anything to go by, we can’t wait to see more of the action.

Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast says, “We can’t wait for longtime and newer franchise fans to battle it out when they experience Transformers: Eternal War’s combination of mobile action gameplay and a unique storyline when it releases in 2025.” There hasn’t been a new mobile Transformers game in over five years, so we’re interested to see the new direction of the franchise as an idle game.

When is the Transformers: Eternal War release date?

Transformers: Eternal War launches on mobile devices in 2025. We don’t have any more specific information about the release window just yet, but we’ll update this page as soon as we learn more.

That’s everything we know so far about the Transformers: Eternal War release date. Take a look at our lists of the best mech games and sci-fi games for more intergalactic battling, or read about the recent Squad Busters Transformers crossover to find Optimus Prime in another free mobile game.