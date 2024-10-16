We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Travel Town free energy links October 2024

All of the new Travel Town free energy links so you can keep playing the popular merge game without having to reach into your wallet.

A woman in a fancy dress holding some Travel Town free energy
Published:

Travel Town 

Are you in need of some Travel Town free energy? Then Pocket Tactics is here to help, as we gather the daily links directly from the developer Magmatic Games so that you can keep on playing long after your daily allowance of energy runs out. If you’re new to this merging adventure game, then you can expect to enjoy rebuilding a storm-ravaged town while also solving puzzles and meeting villagers.

Here are today’s new Travel Town free energy links, October 16:

  1. Ten energy
  2. Six energy

Travel Town free energy October 15:

  1. Ten energy

Travel Town free energy October 14:

  1. Ten energy

Travel Town free energy October 13:

  1. Ten energy

Two women holding a piles of jewels for our Travel Town free energy guide

How do I redeem Travel Town free energy links?

It couldn’t be simpler to redeem our Travel Town free energy links, all you need to do is click any of the links above on the device you use to play the game, and ta-da! You’ll receive your reward.

However, it’s worth noting that each link only works for three days, so bookmark this page and come back daily to click the link as soon as it’s available.

What are my Travel Town free energy links not working?

Two reasons could be behind why your Travel Town free energy links aren’t working. The first is that the link may have expired, as we mentioned above, each link is only active for three days so you have to be quick! The second reason could be that you’ve already redeemed the freebie from that link but from another source, such as the Travel Town Instagram or Facebook.

