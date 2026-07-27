Trench Decay codes July 2026

It's time to go to war, but there are some Trench Decay codes to help you out, because, as much fun as it is to team with your friends for some shooter action, freebies might be more helpful than they are. Come on, we all know that each team has a member that's essentially cannon fodder.

Mind you, as a PvE game, all of your squad may fare a bit better; at least that's how it's been for our squad. You all have an impact on the world around you as you fight through the trenches, so make sure you make the right decisions to survive against the gas and enemies and get to safety.

Here are all the new Trench Decay codes:

FRONTPAGEREWARD - two crates, 400 medals, and one fire and melee crate

- two crates, 400 medals, and one fire and melee crate 1MVISITS - rewards

- rewards 1KCCUREWARD - rewards

- rewards MERCILESSWARBOND - two cosmetic crates and 300 medals

- two cosmetic crates and 300 medals MAJORUPDATEPUSHOUTLETSGO - two cosmetic crates

- two cosmetic crates MajorDefenseBackUp - rewards

- rewards MeleeCrateFreebie1 - rewards

- rewards CosmeticCrateTryMeOut - rewards

- rewards FirearmsMoreLikeArmFire - rewards

Head to our Roblox codes page if you want to get freebies in other games, too.

How do I redeem Trench Decay codes?

To redeem your codes in this Roblox game, follow these steps:

Launch Trench Decay on Roblox

Tap the </> button

Enter a working code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Trench Decay codes?

Trench Decay codes are a good way to get materials and firearms to help you survive and make it out alive. Milestones tend to be when they pop up, but as they can appear at any time, it's best to bookmark this page and check back whenever you fancy a freebie.

Is there a Trench Decay Discord?

Yes, there is a Trench Decay Discord server that you can join, and it's where you can learn about the latest news and updates concerning the game.

How do I get more Trench Decay codes?

To get more codes, it's best to check in with us, as we often search for new ones and put them here in one handy place, meaning you don't need to jump around different social media channels.

With that, you know all the new Trench Decay codes. Check back soon for more.