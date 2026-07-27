Trench Decay codes July 2026

Redeem these new Trench Decay codes to get free crates and medals, both of which can help you to survive.

Trench Decay codes: a person in a gas mask stood in a trench
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

Updated:

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It's time to go to war, but there are some Trench Decay codes to help you out, because, as much fun as it is to team with your friends for some shooter action, freebies might be more helpful than they are. Come on, we all know that each team has a member that's essentially cannon fodder.

Mind you, as a PvE game, all of your squad may fare a bit better; at least that's how it's been for our squad. You all have an impact on the world around you as you fight through the trenches, so make sure you make the right decisions to survive against the gas and enemies and get to safety.

Here are all the new Trench Decay codes:

  • FRONTPAGEREWARD - two crates, 400 medals, and one fire and melee crate
  • 1MVISITS - rewards
  • 1KCCUREWARD - rewards
  • MERCILESSWARBOND - two cosmetic crates and 300 medals
  • MAJORUPDATEPUSHOUTLETSGO - two cosmetic crates
  • MajorDefenseBackUp - rewards
  • MeleeCrateFreebie1 - rewards
  • CosmeticCrateTryMeOut - rewards
  • FirearmsMoreLikeArmFire - rewards

Head to our Roblox codes page if you want to get freebies in other games, too.

Trench Decay codes redemption screen with the PT logo in the corner

How do I redeem Trench Decay codes?

To redeem your codes in this Roblox game, follow these steps:

  • Launch Trench Decay on Roblox
  • Tap the </> button
  • Enter a working code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your freebie!

What are Trench Decay codes?

Trench Decay codes are a good way to get materials and firearms to help you survive and make it out alive. Milestones tend to be when they pop up, but as they can appear at any time, it's best to bookmark this page and check back whenever you fancy a freebie.

Is there a Trench Decay Discord?

Yes, there is a Trench Decay Discord server that you can join, and it's where you can learn about the latest news and updates concerning the game.

How do I get more Trench Decay codes?

To get more codes, it's best to check in with us, as we often search for new ones and put them here in one handy place, meaning you don't need to jump around different social media channels.

With that, you know all the new Trench Decay codes. Check back soon for more.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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