Are there any new Tribe Nine codes? This exciting, Danganronpa-flavored gacha game has a heap of characters to collect and kit out, each with their own unique playstyles and abilities. But, of course, you need a lot of different currencies and materials if you want to give Zero a taste of his own medicine. So let’s take a look at whether there are any freebies available.

Are there any Tribe Nine codes?

Currently, it doesn’t look like there are any Tribe Nine codes. However, there are plenty of freebies for you to grab via the in-game mail function, including launch bonuses, rewards for the game hitting certain milestones, and compensation gifts to apologize for any issues or bugs.

Of course, we’re keeping an eye out for any codes that may pop up, and we’ll add them all here if they ever do, so be sure to check back later.

How do I redeem Tribe Nine codes?

We’ve yet to find a way to redeem Tribe Nine codes in-game. However, we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we find out.

