We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Are there any Tribe Nine codes?

We're on the hunt for new Tribe Nine codes to give you useful materials and currency to help you out in this exciting new gacha RPG.

Tribe Nine codes - Kazuki Aoyama leaning his head in his hand and looking at a shiny token
Tilly Lawton's Avatar

Published:

Tribe Nine 

Are there any new Tribe Nine codes? This exciting, Danganronpa-flavored gacha game has a heap of characters to collect and kit out, each with their own unique playstyles and abilities. But, of course, you need a lot of different currencies and materials if you want to give Zero a taste of his own medicine. So let’s take a look at whether there are any freebies available.

If you’re wondering which characters you should pull for, be sure to check out our Tribe Nine tier list. We’ve also got heaps of other goodies to grab in all the best gacha games, including our Zenless Zone Zero codes, Wuthering Waves codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Honkai Star Rail codes.

Are there any Tribe Nine codes?

Currently, it doesn’t look like there are any Tribe Nine codes. However, there are plenty of freebies for you to grab via the in-game mail function, including launch bonuses, rewards for the game hitting certain milestones, and compensation gifts to apologize for any issues or bugs.

Of course, we’re keeping an eye out for any codes that may pop up, and we’ll add them all here if they ever do, so be sure to check back later.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I redeem Tribe Nine codes?

We’ve yet to find a way to redeem Tribe Nine codes in-game. However, we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as we find out.

That’s all we’ve got on Tribe Nine codes for now. If you’re on the hunt for a different game to play on the best handheld consoles, check out our top picks for the best mobile games, the best Nintendo Switch games, and the best Steam Deck games and start your next adventure today.

Tilly has a degree in English literature, experience working in a publishing house and as a freelance writer, and has been playing with retro game consoles far before they were known as 'retro'. She joined Pocket Tactics as a staff writer in 2021, and got her shiny guides editor badge in 2023. She spends her free time exploring Genshin, Zenless Zone Zero, and Honkai Star Rail, fawning over indie games and horror games, inspecting the latest Xiaomi phones and handheld consoles, or searching for Monopoly Go free dice. She’s also a proud mom to a cat named after Genshin Impact’s Xiao and knows more about Roblox than she likes to admit.