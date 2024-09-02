Danganronpa creator knocks it out the park with Deadly Playtest result

Tribe Nine’s Deadly Playtest has now come to an end, and the beta has revealed some interesting info and statistics on Akatsuki Games Inc. and Too Kyo Games’ dark action RPG gacha. Beta tests are always a great way to soft-launch a game and get some much-needed player feedback before the game hits the market, and while there’s plenty of good stuff to come out of the Deadly Playtest, the official dev letter included some not-quite-positive opinions on the pacing of the game’s narrative and its main baseball mechanic.

This isn’t necessarily a black-and-white bad thing, though. It’s refreshing to see the devs acknowledging the parts of the game that might not sit right with the core player base. It just means they know where to focus on making the game better ahead of its release. The team behind Tribe Nine openly thanked all of you beta players for your feedback, and promised the community that they’re “committed to improving the overall gaming experience and look forward to welcoming you back in-game with these improvements.” We had a great time in our Tribe Nine preview, so we’re looking forward to seeing how much better it can be once the game launches in full.

The Deadly Playtest revealed that a whopping 94% of players were defeated in boss battles, which points to an understandably punishing gameplay environment. We’re not mad at that, we never back down from a challenge. The win rates for boss battles varied a fair bit, though, with over three-quarters of the beta players managing to best Endrone in Chapter 0 and barely a quarter succeeding against S.H.A.R.K. in Chapter 1. A measly 6% of us managed to take down the final boss, Death Penalty. Those are rookie numbers, we need to bump those numbers up.

We don’t mind boss fights being challenging, it’s what makes games like Tribe Nine fun, but it will likely be something that the devs pay attention to when they’re fine-tuning things like player engagement and the desire to pick up where you left off. The Deadly Playtest also showed Yo Kuronaka and Koishi Kohinata amongst the top picks of playable characters, although they’re easy to get hold of in the early-game, so that’s likely a defining factor for their ranking, although Yo Kuronaka held the top spot even in the later game thanks to his easy to use chain abilities.

The ‘Potential’ system allowed us to enhance characters, and the top picks here differed slightly, with Enoki Yukigaya and Q amongst the most favored. You can check out a whole bunch of crunched numbers in the official dev letter if you want to take a peep at the outcome of the Deadly Playtest. For now, we’re waiting to see what changes the devs make after they’ve taken all of this helpful feedback into account.

