This popular gacha game is offering ten free pulls for doing nothing

Tribe Nine downloads have been steadily climbing ever since the game’s release in February, and now there are officially over ten million of us battling our way through Zero’s deadly games in the cyberpunk dystopia of Neo Tokyo. That’s a mind-boggling number of players, and to celebrate such a massive milestone, Akatsuki Games Inc. is gifting us all with 1.2k Enigma Entities, which you can trade in for ten free Synchro pulls.

This comes at the perfect time because the latest Tribe Nine 1.0.10 update introduces a brand new playable character called Kazuki Aoyama, available as part of the limited-time Event Synchro: Azure Streak. This means you’ll have even more chances of adding Kazuki to your roster, thanks to the extra pulls. Gacha games naturally rely heavily on the cruel master that is RNG, so these freebies are a welcome bonus to help introduce a new character and celebrate the game’s ever-growing popularity.

Kazuki Aoyama is a three-star character with an exclusive ‘Vengeance’ costume, available to get in the Fashion Ticket Exchange. He’s capable of granting shields to your party members and uses specific conditions to unleash extra attacks, so he’s a pretty versatile, melee-based addition to the line-up.

Free resources and a new character aren’t the only things we’re being treated to because the Tribe Nine universe is expanding to include a full 12-episode anime series starting on March 13, 2025, at 9 pm PDT on YouTube. You’ll be able to watch the series for free until April 29th, 2025, with a new episode debuting every day in Japanese audio, with English, Korean, and traditional Chinese subtitles.

We’re excited to check out everything the 1.0.10 update has in store for us, as well as the anime series that will hopefully give us even more of an insight into Yo Kuronaka’s world and lore. Plus, we can hopefully add Kazuki to our team with the free Synchro pulls up for grabs.

If you’re after even more freebies in some of the best mobile games, check out our lists of Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes. Or, if you’re looking for Roblox codes, we have all the new Basketball Showdown codes and Ninja Time codes, too.