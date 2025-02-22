The latest game from the creator of Danganronpa is off to an… Interesting start. Despite reaching number one in multiple top free games charts across different regions, Tribe Nine’s gacha rates and currency systems have proven to be incredibly contentious, resulting in a ‘mostly negative’ rating on Steam within the first few days of launch.

After the success of the Tribe Nine Deadly Playtest beta, many fans (us included) were incredibly excited for the release. As you can tell from our Tribe Nine preview, the game has a lot of potential, boasting unique gameplay, an intriguing story, brilliant character designs, and that classic Kodaka feel that we’ve come to expect after playing all the Danganronpa games and Master Detective Archives: Rain Code.

However, upon launch, players have been incredibly disappointed with the perceived ‘bait and switch’ that has occurred. In contrast with the beta, the Tribe Nine gacha rates are pretty bad, with no soft pity and the limited banner only guaranteeing you a three-star after 80 pulls.

Additionally, as highlighted in a post from Reddit user u/TlocCPU, “nearly all F2P rewards are gone”, with quests, achievements, and other avenues rewarding you with significantly less gacha currency (enigma entity) than both the beta and other gacha games like Genshin Impact. u/TlocCPU goes on to say “exploration feels extremely unrewarding. Why search every nook and cranny, why work on difficult puzzles, if there’s no reward?”

They also point out that, during the beta, treasure chests used to give five to 20 enigma entity depending on rarity, and the Zero achievement book gave you up to 120 enigma entity for each achievement you unlocked, but this is all missing in the full release. Of course, u/TlocCPU isn’t alone, as the r/TribeNine subreddit is full of similar posts expressing disappointment in the launch and concerns for the future of the game.

All of this is only made worse by the apparent lack of Tribe Nine codes. This means that, without the launch currency and events, you can barely scrape together enough enigma entity to perform a couple of pulls by the end of the first region, making it nearly impossible to pull any of the top-ranking characters in the Tribe Nine tier list before taking on the first big battle. That is, unless you fancy whipping out your wallet (we certainly don’t).

As much as we hope that Too Kyo Games and Atsuki Games can turn it around, as we saw with One Punch Man World’s failure, the launch window is the most important time, and displaying this level of greed and aggressive monetization early on can bring even the best gacha games to their knees.

Regardless, we’ll continue to hold out hope that things will change in the face of this tidal wave of negative feedback – and hey, at least we still have the new Kodaka game, The Hundred Line: Last Defense Academy, to look forward to.