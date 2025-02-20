Tribe Nine tier list and how to reroll February 2025

Who’s at the top of the Tribe Nine tier list? This exciting gacha game from the creator of Danganronpa has a wide cast of quirky characters, each with their own playstyles, abilities, and strengths – but which ones are worthy of your pulls? Should you perform a reroll? Let’s take a look.

Once you’ve worked out which Tribe Nine characters you want to pull, be sure to check out our Tribe Nine codes guide to see whether there are any freebies to grab. You can also check out our Tribe Nine preview to read about our experience during the beta.

Tribe Nine character tier list

Below, we’ve ranked all the Tribe Nine characters in version 1.0 based on their overall performance. Keep in mind that the game is quite new, and these ranks are based on our experience so far, so rankings are likely to change in the coming weeks.

Additionally, tier lists are intended to be used as a guideline only, and the success of any character relies on their team set-up and how you use them, so don’t stress if your fave is in a lower rank than you expected!

Here’s our Tribe Nine tier list:

Rank Tribe Nine character S Tsuruko Semba, Miu Jujo, Q, Enoki Yukigaya A Jio Takinogawa, Roku Saigo, Minami Oi B Yutaka Gotanda, Hyakuichitaro Senju, Eiji Todoroki, Santaro Mita C Koishi Kohinata, Tsuki Iroha, Yo Kuronaka

We’ll also add a Tribe Nine Tension Card tier list to this guide soon, so check back later!

How do I perform a Tribe Nine reroll?

Didn’t get the characters you want? No worries. You can follow these steps to perform a Tribe Nine reroll:

Launch the game and play until you unlock the synchro feature

Open the menu and claim any bonuses from the in-game mailbox

Pull on your banner of choice

If you’re unhappy with your pulls, return to the in-game menu

Select ‘return to title’

Tap the three-bar icon on the top-left corner of your screen

Select ‘delete player data’

Hit ‘ok’

Launch the game and skip the tutorial, then repeat the above steps until you get your desired outcome

Altogether, this system takes about five minutes per reroll, as you can skip the tutorial from the second time onwards. During the trial version of the game, you could perform a maximum of 80 consecutive rerolls, however, we’re unsure whether there’s a cap to how many you can perform in the full game’s release, so keep that in mind.

What are the best Tribe Nine characters?

As mentioned above, all Tribe Nine characters are viable as long as they’re in the right team. The team comp system isn’t as complicated as it was in the beta, but it still relies on you picking characters that can complement each other and work well to suit your playstyle.

However, here’s a rundown of the best Tribe Nine characters from the top of our tier list:

Tsuruko Semba

The first limited three-star on launch, Tsuruko Semba is a powerful character with solid attack and support abilities, but low break ability and a high difficulty level. She controls similarly to ZZZ’s Rina, floating around and attacking from afar, and her strategy skill unleashes a powerful AoE attack.

Q

Q is a very well-rounded character with extremely high break ability, and strong attack and support ability. However, he also has pretty high operating difficulty, so it may take a while for you to get used to him. Q uses a baseball bat and his fists to perform powerful melee attacks, and can also enter a berserk state where he deals increased damage.

Miu Jujo

Miu Jujo is a strong standard banner character with incredibly high attack ability. However, her operating difficulty is also pretty hard, meaning she can be tricky to play, and she has low break and support ability. Her kit revolves around ranged attacks and deploying crystals that act as turrets, which you can then blow up to deal even more damage to enemies.

Enoki Yukigaya

Enoki Yukigaya is another character with incredibly high attack ability, but also has the highest level of operating difficulty, along with low break and support ability. She uses a giant broadsword to dish out devastating melee attacks, gathering heat along the way, which she can then consume to deliver a merciless blow toward the target. She also has an AoE secondary attack that can knock enemies back when she’s surrounded.

That’s everything we’ve got in our Tribe Nine tier list for now. For more help in the best gacha games, be sure to check out our Zenless Zone Zero tier list, Genshin Impact tier list, and Wuthering Waves tier list, and grab some freebies with our Zenless Zone Zero codes, Genshin Impact codes, and Wuthering Waves codes.