This week, Akatsuki Games announced that the first major Tribe Nine update is on the way. Version 1.1.0 introduces a new chapter in the story, as Yo and the gang head off to Neo Chiyoda City to take on a new member of the NUMBERS and a whole new XG. On top of all of this, it looks like this chapter will focus on my beloved Q, tying back to his storyline from the anime, so I’m suitably hyped.

Of course, the update also introduces a variety of fresh faces, including the adorable new character, Akiba Hinagiku, who we see dressed in a maid costume and serving up a cute omurice decorated with a ketchup cat. Presumably, she’s going to be the featured synchro character on the next Tribe Nine banner.

However, this name reveal in the trailer comes as quite a surprise, as we’ve seen her advertised in-game as Momo Yotsuba, the most popular idol of Neo-Chiyoda, with ads all over Neo Tokyo – but we’re sure we’ll learn more about her true identity in the coming update. Perhaps Momo Yotsuba is just her idol name, while Akiba Hinagiku is her real name.

The trailer also showcases a man with red and black hair and heterochromia on a rooftop and a short, stout boy with an earpiece who appears to be a hacker or programmer of some kind. We’ve seen both of these characters in promotional art alongside Momo Yotsuba/Akiba Hinagiku before, but we know little about them beyond that.

When is the new Tribe Nine update?

The Tribe Nine 1.1.0 update is due to go live on April 16, 2025, alongside Chapter 3: Neo Chiyoda City. Additionally, during our chat with game director Yasutaka Soejima, he told us that we can expect fresh updates with new cities and new chapters around every three months, so it looks like our next major update after this one should be coming in July.

Soejima also informed us that this first major update will address a variety of issues, including introducing tweaks to character AI, changes to rifts and kane farming, and more. You can read more about what’s on the (tension) cards for the future of the game in our full Tribe Nine interview.

While you gear up for the next update, be sure to keep an eye on our Tribe Nine codes to see whether there are any freebies up for grabs. We’ve also got a Tribe Nine tier list ranking all the available characters in this exciting ARPG gacha game.