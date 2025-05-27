As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Jujutsu Kaisen game publisher announces a cheeky new card-collector RPG

Trickcal: Chibi Go is an adorable new character-collecting game from BiliBili Games, with plenty of cute and squishy faces to chill with.

screenshot from the announcement trailer for trickcal chibi go showing Elias' residents panicking as something in the village goes wrong
Trickcal: Chibi Go 

Trickcal: Chibi Go might look familiar, and that's because BiliBili games has given Trickal: Re:VIVE a rejuvenated lease of life. The same cuddly chaos can be expected, but we have a brand-new name and trailer ahead of the global pre-registrations, and we're excited to sit back, relax, and collect as many squishy li'l chibis as we can find.

The game is set to launch in the second half of 2025, and you'll be pleased to hear that there's no grinding necessary in what is shaping up to be one of the best relaxing games to come out this year. Turn-based card combat combined with intuitive auto-chess mechanics, all wrapped up in a low-pressure, beautifully pastel package, makes for an incredibly relaxed and blissfully easy-going mobile game. Don't get us wrong, sometimes we like the carnage and chaos of FPS games and adventure games, but there does come a time when you just want to get comfy and chill out.

Trickcal: Chibi Go lets you do just that, with daily tasks that are easy enough to complete with absolutely no grinding required, with a game design prioritizing a low-pressure, casual playstyle. We can already feel the weight of the world lifting from our shoulders, and we're looking forward to hopping into Elias and exploring.

Pre-registration for Trickcal: Chibi Go is now open, and once the game reaches a million sign-ups, you'll be bestowed with 110 free pulls, 1k of crystal leaves, a three-star Apostle Levi, and a three-star character box that you can pick out yourself. Quite the treasure trove for doing nothing, and that's not even all of it. You can also be in with a chance to win $100 Amazon gift cards through official community giveaways.

