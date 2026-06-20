Are there any TTK Testing codes?

If you’re wondering whether there are any TTK Testing codes, this guide has everything we know about them in Sable Digital’s Roblox shooter.

TTK codes: An image of a Roblox character using an assault rifle inside a small building.
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Believe it or not, there's more to Roblox than just farming and brainrot. TTK Testing, a tactical FPS from Sable Digital, fuses the realism of Ready or Not with the close-quarters firefights of Call of Duty. It's a lot of fun, and five million players can't be wrong, can they? But you're probably wondering if TTK codes exist to give you an edge on the battlefield.

While there aren't any goodies to claim at the moment, we reckon that Sable Digital will pony up the gifts as more updates arrive. After all, if they take influence from COD with some XP boosts or skins, potential codes could be worthwhile.

Are there any TTK Testing codes?

No, there aren't TTK Testing codes right now. While that's disappointing to hear, it doesn't mean it'll stay like this forever. There's always a chance that Sable Digital will bring code redemption to TTK Testing down the line. However, as it stands, there's not even a way to redeem rewards in-game.

You don't have to be without gifts in other Roblox games, though, so don't leave just yet. Use this huge list of Roblox codes to get some nifty rewards.

What are TTK Testing codes?

If TTK Testing codes come to Roblox, they'll likely be a combination of XP boosts, cosmetics, or even weapons. We can't be exactly sure what Sable Digital could offer, but considering how rare freebies can be in FPS games, we'll take whatever the developer offers.

How do I redeem TTK Testing codes?

As TTK Testing doesn't have any codes yet, there's no redemption system to use. If TTK Testing codes do arrive in-game, we reckon that Sable Digital will add a dedicated code redemption box in the game's store. It could even get its own button, too. If this happens, we'll let you know.

Is there a TTK Testing Discord server?

No, there isn't a TTK Testing Discord server. However, if you want to discuss your favorite weapons, maps, or gloat about your K/D ratio, then you can become part of the Sable Digital community. You can join it here.

That's all you need to know about TTK Testing codes. Bookmark this page and check back in again soon.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. While he'll happily try anything Roblox throws at him, Sam is an FPS game fiend. Whether that’s securing the Cash Out in The Finals or grinding for camos in Call of Duty Mobile, Sam's there. He’s also partial to a Jam Stage boogie in Fortnite on his Asus ROG Ally.

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