Turbo Soccer codes October 2026

Rocket League has nothing on this Roblox game, and that's in part thanks to Turbo Soccer codes, which are a manifestation of the developers being grateful to you for playing. Psyonix could never, actually. Anyway, we also love the amount of customization in this game, and the number of challenges there are to complete feels pretty never-ending.

Codes offer packs, which are your one-stop way to get new items to flex on your opponents. Stickers, emotes, horn noises, finishers, and more wait inside them, and all you need to do now is carry out your personal pre-gacha ritual and hope you get lucky.

Here are all the new Turbo Soccer codes:

PACK - an exclusive pack

Turbo Soccer is just one of many Roblox games offering Roblox codes, so make sure you redeem your freebies regularly.

How do I redeem Turbo Soccer codes?

It's easy to redeem Turbo Soccer codes, luckily. When you get a spare moment in between goals, just complete these steps:

Launch Turbo Soccer on Roblox

Hit 'settings' to your right and then 'codes'

Enter the code in the box provided

Hit 'redeem' and enjoy your freebie

How do I get more Turbo Soccer codes?

Unfortunately, the drop schedule for new Turbo Soccer codes is still uncertain at the moment. That's because the devs drop codes inconsistently, meaning there's no way to tell when they'll come out. That being said, we endeavour to stay on top of every new freebie that comes our way, so all you need to do is sit back, relax, shoot some goals, and check back here whenever you feel like enough time has gone by.

Is there a Turbo Soccer Discord server?

There is, and you can join the Turbo Soccer Discord server here. You'll find a bunch of new players to hop into a lobby with, news about the game directly from the developers, some inspiration about how to design your car, and a place to report bugs. There are plenty of reasons why it's useful to join, so go for it.