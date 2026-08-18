Turtle Beach Stealth 500 for Nintendo Switch 2 review - sounds like a great deal

Our Verdict For just $89.99, the Turtle Beach Stealth 500 headset for Nintendo Switch 2 has everything you need to play online with friends or immerse yourself in a game. It's not going to blow your mind, but it's sturdy, has a great sonic balance, and, most importantly, is very easy to use. Pros Good sound quality

Easy to use

Affordable

Feels sturdy Cons Not very adjustable

Mic quality could be better

Over a year after launching, the Nintendo Switch 2 finally has its first officially licensed headset in the form of the Turtle Beach Stealth 500. While the Stealth 500 configuration might not be brand new, this version is Switch 2-specific in terms of both design and configuration, and thanks to the good people at Turtle Beach, I've spent the last week or so testing it while gaming on Nintendo's hybrid console.

Let's start with the most important bit: sound quality. Overall, I'm impressed, though you can't expect the world for $89.99. The frequencies are pretty evenly distributed, including the bass, which is notable, as a lot of budget headsets tend to be a bit disappointing below 250 Hz. You're not really getting much sub-bass, but, again, we're talking about an affordable headset, not a premium pair or a Dolby 5.1 system, so I wouldn't expect it.

Similarly, the built-in microphone also gets the job done, with its own slider for setting your volume. It's not the clearest mic in the world, and I wouldn't recommend it for making content, but I used it when playing Big Walk and some of the multiplayer picks from our guide to the best Switch games with a couple of friends, and they had no issue hearing me. The mic also folds away neatly when you're not using it or want to mute yourself for a moment, and there's even a variable mic-monitoring slider right next to the mic to control how loudly you hear yourself back through the headset.

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In terms of the Stealth 500's wider design, it's pretty understated, with a couple of accents to highlight the fact that it's intended for use alongside Nintendo's latest hybrid console. I've got the black version, though; it also comes in white, and it's got red - I'd say orange, but still - rings around the cups, while the strap between the top arch of the headset is the same blue as the accents on the left-hand-side Joy-Con 2 controller. For me, it's got just enough flair without looking tacky. It's also nice and lightweight, at just 233g, so it's not weighing you down while you game.

Other Stealth 500 highlights include easy connectivity, as the 2.4GHz USB-C dongle pairs with the headphones as soon as it slides into the console's USB-C port, and impressive battery life. As of writing, I'm at about 30 hours after fully and quickly charging it out of the box and haven't had to recharge yet, with Turtle Beach suggesting you can get upwards of 40 hours. That battery life could earn this headset a place in our guide to the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories alone.

The Swarm II mobile companion app is also pretty easy to use to try out different audio modes and adjust your EQ settings, although I'll admit that I'm not much of a tinkerer. Fortunately, as I mentioned earlier, the default sound profile is nice and balanced, so I haven't had to alter much. Speaking of mobile, pairing the headset to your phone is just as easy as connecting to the Switch 2 thanks to Bluetooth compatibility and a QuickSwitch button on the left earcup.

The Stealth 500's earcups feel pretty premium for the price point, and I didn't notice the dreaded sweaty ears at any point during testing. The plastic frame isn't quite as impressive, but honestly, it's no big deal. This is quite often the case, even with more premium headsets, and what's most important is that they feel sturdy and unlikely to snap if I were to rip them off my head after losing an online game in Mario Tennis Fever - not that I would ever do that, of course.

You do get a bit of noise canceling from the Stealth 500's cups, though; it's not as powerful a barrier as you might be used to if your current headphones or earphones have ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

The one issue I have with this Stealth 500 headset is that, well, my head feels a bit too big for it. With most headsets, that wouldn't be an issue, as I've used cheaper Turtle Beach alternatives that stretch to fit around my Megamind-esque temples. However, the Stealth 500 works a bit differently.

You can't manually adjust the width of the headset. There is a replaceable headband strap within the frame, but I've found it doesn't really change the way the fit feels. Don't get me wrong, it's not dramatically too small, but it feels a touch tight on my head, and the cups could sit a bit more comfortably. I'd ask for nothing more than just an extra inch or so.

Ultimately, if you're looking for a headset to play Big Walk with your friends or ahead of the Call of Duty series coming to the Nintendo Switch 2, the Turtle Beach Stealth 500 is a great option, especially for the price. You're not going to find much better for under $100, and as of right now, nothing officially licensed by Nintendo.