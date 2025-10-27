Two Point Museum Switch 2 review - my GOTY, but missing a few bones

Verdict Two Point Museum is easily one of my favorite games of the year, taking an already fantastic foundation and rocketing it to new heights. With hundreds of hours of play and a ridiculous level of attention to detail, it’s a must-play for all fans of simulation and city builder games. However, occasional performance dips and the lack of touchscreen and mouse controls knock the Nintendo Switch 2 version back a step.

I love the Two Point series. Admittedly, it took me a while to pick up Museum despite it being on my wishlist long before it even released. But last month I finally committed, grabbing a mint condition physical copy of the Steam version and sinking over 50 hours in it since September 12. That's a pretty respectable number, considering the fact that it had Silent Hill f, Genshin Impact 6.0, and recovery from a severe trapped nerve in my neck to contend with.

Having played this many hours on PC over the past few weeks, I was perhaps a little too prepared to get my hands on a Two Point Museum Switch 2 review code. Armed with all the knowledge that comes from curating six museums and acing all the pop-up challenges, I was more than ready to start it all over again and see how the console version stacks up - and I'm happy to say it's still one of my GOTYs, even if this version has a few flaws not present on PC.

For a bit of background, I started the Two Point series with Campus, racking up around 100 hours of play since its release. While I do own Two Point Hospital and have put in a decent amount of hours there, too, it didn't quite catch me in the same way. Perhaps this was due to the trauma of having worked in the healthcare industry for three years before switching out consultations for consoles and gangrene for gaming. More likely, however, it was due to the fact that I played Campus first, which introduced a lot of quality-of-life features that felt somewhat absent in Hospital.

I bring this up because, somehow, Two Point Museum trumps both of them, adding another hefty step to the upwards trajectory that the Two Point series has been on so far. That's not to discredit either Hospital or Campus, of course. Both are still fantastic games, and I will certainly return to them in the future. But it's truly impressive to see how much Two Point Studios listens to its players and actually takes feedback on board, making each entry even better than the last.

Museum streamlines processes that I didn't realize needed streamlining. It introduces features I didn't know I needed. It adds depths to areas that I felt were already deep enough for the purpose they served. It introduces new systems that somehow make an already brilliant framework even better. And, above all, it offers buckets more of that wonderful charm that we've come to expect from the series.

Even if the theme of a museum somehow doesn't interest you (as a total nerd, it was a dream theme for me), don't underestimate just how far Two Point pushes this concept. Like all the silly illnesses in Hospital and all of Campus' witches, wizards, clowns, and knights, Two Point Museum breathes a weird and wonderful sense of life into every topic it handles, and truly excels in all its unseriousness.

You're not running museums full of nothing but dusty artifacts, mannequins dressed up in old-timey outfits, and books in languages you don't understand - you're uncovering ancient secrets, tending to man-eating plants, cultivating aquariums full of funky fish, building the perfect ghost hotel for a host of premium poltergeists, and even jetting off into outer space to meet a bunch of cheesy extraterrestrials.

Each museum has a base theme, but offers countless possibilities. The campaign sees you curate and expand your sites to meet certain goals in order to achieve higher star ratings and increase your curator class. You do this by hiring experts in relevant fields (some more legitimate-sounding than others) and other staff to help you run things, embarking on expeditions to discover new exhibits, and displaying them in your museum. Each exhibit has its own buzz rating, which boosts guest excitement and keeps the donations flowing, as well as buzz bonuses, which you can generally activate by placing them near specific decorations or similar exhibits.

Of course, you also have to tend to your staff and your guest's needs, providing important facilities like bathrooms and cafeterias, objects and interactive exhibits with entertainment and educational value, security measures to prevent thieves from stealing or vandalizing your precious artifacts, and more.

There's a lot to balance, but, somehow, Museum goes about it in a way that doesn't feel overwhelming or intimidating. In fact, unlike many other games in this genre, I actually consider Two Point Museum to be a very relaxing game, and it's quickly become something I turn to when I need to switch off my brain and unwind. And, of course, both the option to pause at any time and the expansive sandbox mode only adds to this.

The gameplay loop is surprisingly complex despite feeling so simple and intuitive, and it offers so much room for creativity and personalization, turning each site into one big playground. This is complemented by the vibrant, toy-like art style, silly scenarios, cheerful music and audio design, and a delightfully nonsensical radio station that natters away as you play. There's also always something to discover, with puns and references tucked into every corner, showing the real sense of love and affection that the devs have for this series.

The only real issue I have with Two Point Museum as a whole is one I see a lot of other players discussing - there just aren't enough sites yet. Two Point Hospital has 15 hospitals in the base game, and Campus has 12 campuses, whereas, at launch, Museum only had five different museums. This number did rise to six with the addition of the snowy Pointy Mountains map in July 2025, but that's still a pretty small pool.

All of the museums have wonderfully unique themes and some truly interesting layouts and settings, and they definitely have much more longevity than the sites in the previous games. You're never truly 'done' with a museum - the game does a great job of pushing you to hop between the different locations to keep things fresh as you increase their star ratings, unlock new facilities, locations, and items, and face new objectives and challenges.

Even then, there's more than enough content to keep you busy for hundreds of hours, whether you're playing the campaign or sandbox mode. Plus, as with the previous games, it's highly likely that we'll see more sites added through both free updates and paid DLCs. But I'm still a little sad - though I suppose my hunger for more is just a sign of how good the content already is.

Now, let's get down to the Nintendo Switch 2 specifics. Performance here is surprisingly solid for the most part, especially considering how busy the game can get, and panning around the maps feels pretty smooth. Unfortunately, load times can be a little long, there's some minor visual artifacting with certain textures in handheld mode, and there are occasional FPS drops and stutters when opening and closing menus, but I haven't experienced anything too bad.

I did, however, notice that the performance dips got a bit worse as my museums expanded and invited in more guests, even with the guest cap set to 200 (you can either set it to 200 or 300). As such, I'd be curious to see how it would handle the sprawling, incredibly busy museums that you end up with after you've put 50+ hours in.

The UI scales quite well, and things don't feel too cluttered in handheld mode. I also very much appreciate the option to switch the UI's size from small to medium and large, especially when playing on a TV on the other side of the room. However, even on large, I do find some of the text can still be a little small in docked mode, but I suppose that depends on your TV size and room layout.

In terms of controls, Two Point Museum, like the previous titles in the series, definitely still feels like a game with its foundations built on a traditional PC keyboard and mouse set up, but I think Two Point Studios has done a solid job of condensing everything down to a controller. Sometimes, building rooms and placing objects can be a little fiddly using the joysticks, but it's surprisingly tight and not as much of a challenge as I was expecting.

Navigating through the many menus and tools can feel a little cumbersome at first, especially as you often need to press different buttons to cycle through all the separate sections. However, the button prompts on the screen make it easier to keep track of things, and it didn't take me too long to adapt to it. In fact, most of it becomes muscle memory after a couple of hours of play.

There is, however, one big caveat in this area. While I'm not the biggest fan of Nintendo Switch 2's mouse controls (and I know I'm not alone), Two Point Museum feels like one of those games that could really utilize it well. But, for some reason, the Switch 2 version of the game doesn't support mouse controls. It also doesn't support touchscreen controls in handheld mode.

I'm unsure if there's a grander issue at play here (especially considering our staff writer Holly Alice had the same issue in her recent PowerWash Simulator 2 review), but it really feels like a missed opportunity. If I'm honest, I'd even welcome stripped-back touchscreen controls that only worked in menus, as that would reduce some of the tedium of having to cycle through all those sub-menus with different combinations of button prompts to get the info you need.

However, if you're used to playing the Two Point series or other strategy and simulation games with a controller, I imagine this won't be as much of a glaring issue to you. I still stand by the fact that Two Point Studios has done well to bind such a complex UI to so few buttons. I just wish that Switch 2 versions of games would take full advantage of the hardware's unique features rather than relying on the hybrid handheld and docked form factor to sell Nintendo Switch ports so long after launching on other platforms.

Overall, Two Point Museum itself is easily a 9/10 game for me, with the potential to go up to a 10/10 if more sites appear in the future. However, I unfortunately have to knock off a point for the Switch 2 version's occasional performance dips and lack of touchscreen and mouse controls. It's still an absolutely brilliant game, and it's a delight being able to play it in both handheld and docked modes. But, as you'd probably expect considering the game's architecture, it doesn't quite reach the heights of the PC version's smooth performance and comfortable controls.

Either way, I very much look forward to the future of both Two Point Museum and the Two Point series as a whole. I'm sure it will be one of my favorite city builder game series for many years to come, and, despite its drawbacks on the platform, it's still one of my favorite Nintendo Switch games of 2025.