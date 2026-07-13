Ubisoft says releasing new games on Apple's iOS is riskier than Android

There are two platforms you can enjoy mobile games on these days: iOS and Android. Regardless of whether you use an Apple device or a Samsung, you have access to a wide array of games, but if you ask Ubisoft, there's less risk when putting a game on one of those platforms, with Android being the more optimal choice.

You might think developers and publishers don't lose either way when it comes to releasing experiences on the small screen, particularly when it's free mobile games. Plus, iOS phones feature Apple Arcade, a subscription service that encourages subscribers to try games they might otherwise skip. Still, I have to say, Ubisoft makes a valid point in believing that Android releases pose less risk.

If you head over to our list of the best gaming phones, you can see some excellent options that guarantee a good time when playing games, but you'll also notice that the vast majority have the Android operating system.

As Ubisoft points out in its recent annual report, "there is a lower risk on Android than on iOS due to the multiple hardware models." In a nutshell, Samsung phones, Sony phones, and Xiaomi phones are all Android (along with many other brands like Google Pixel), giving a higher chance of someone using that operating system.

However, beyond the much broader range of devices, the French publishing giant also mentions the storefronts, pointing out that on Android you don't only have the Google Play Store but also the Samsung Galaxy marketplace, which "enable Ubisoft to reach its customers through different partners."

Does this mean Ubisoft may skip launching its new mobile games on iOS? I don't think so, not for a while at least, so long as the company still sees some value in the platform, even if the risks are greater.