Ubisoft says releasing new games on Apple's iOS is riskier than Android

You have more options on Android.

Ubisoft Android iOS: a man looking forward aiming a gun
Kayleigh Partleton Avatar

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Android Apple Mobile tech & hardware 
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There are two platforms you can enjoy mobile games on these days: iOS and Android. Regardless of whether you use an Apple device or a Samsung, you have access to a wide array of games, but if you ask Ubisoft, there's less risk when putting a game on one of those platforms, with Android being the more optimal choice.

You might think developers and publishers don't lose either way when it comes to releasing experiences on the small screen, particularly when it's free mobile games. Plus, iOS phones feature Apple Arcade, a subscription service that encourages subscribers to try games they might otherwise skip. Still, I have to say, Ubisoft makes a valid point in believing that Android releases pose less risk.

If you head over to our list of the best gaming phones, you can see some excellent options that guarantee a good time when playing games, but you'll also notice that the vast majority have the Android operating system.

As Ubisoft points out in its recent annual report, "there is a lower risk on Android than on iOS due to the multiple hardware models." In a nutshell, Samsung phones, Sony phones, and Xiaomi phones are all Android (along with many other brands like Google Pixel), giving a higher chance of someone using that operating system.

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However, beyond the much broader range of devices, the French publishing giant also mentions the storefronts, pointing out that on Android you don't only have the Google Play Store but also the Samsung Galaxy marketplace, which "enable Ubisoft to reach its customers through different partners."

Does this mean Ubisoft may skip launching its new mobile games on iOS? I don't think so, not for a while at least, so long as the company still sees some value in the platform, even if the risks are greater.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, DBD, or FNAF, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox giveaways or testing out the latest OnePlus and the best gaming phones. For more of her words, head to PCGamesN, The Loadout, and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.

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