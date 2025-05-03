The floodgates are open for third-party games to land on Nintendo Switch 2, with developers like Ubisoft bringing its brand of third-person action to the new handheld. While we already know that Star Wars: Outlaws is bringing Switch 2 players to a galaxy far, far away later this year, what about the studio's other massive franchises? Well, if you're keen for some Assassin's Creed Shadows action on the move, you could be in luck.

It's only a matter of time before the roster of new Switch games on Nintendo Switch 2 is full of triple-A games, but Ubisoft appears eager to get the ball rolling. In a recent social media post from Ubisoft Brazil, the account asks the following: "Which Ubisoft game would you like to play on Nintendo Switch 2?" Accompanying this is a comment from a Ubisoft administrator, who jokes that they want a Rayman Legends port.

However, as fun as it'd be to revisit the beloved platforming series, the image with the post includes screenshots from Assassin's Creed Shadows and Mirage, Rainbow Six Siege, and the already confirmed Star Wars: Outlaws. Considering that Assassin's Creed Shadows is verified on Steam Deck, it's not a massive stretch to Naoe slicing and dicing foes on Nintendo's forthcoming handheld.

I'm in favor of the Switch 2 seriously enhancing its FPS game library, as it desperately needs heavyweights like Call of Duty or refreshing additions to the genre like The Finals. The Division would also be an excellent shout, and who knows, maybe The Division 3 already has the Nintendo Switch 2 in mind as launch platform.

I think it's safe to say Ubisoft is scouring its properties to find ideal fits for the console, and only increase the excitement of seeing what the Switch 2 is capable of.

After all, Project 007, Cyberpunk 2077, and Elden Ring are all leading the portable gaming console's impressive list of triple-A ports. What Ubisoft games do you want to see on Nintendo Switch 2? You can let us know over on social media here.

