There are a lot of things you might want from a portable charger or power bank. We’re talking multiple outputs, wireless charging, and a big enough battery pack to keep you going for days at a time. Do you know what would be better, though? If those chargers were super cute. That’s what you get with the Ugreen Uno series for iPhone, which we just checked out live at IFA 2024.

All of the Ugreen Uno series chargers and power banks feature emoji-inspired faces on TFT smart displays, ranging from sweet little happy faces to cool dudes with sunglasses. The 100W and 65W Fast Chargers are my favorites of the bunch, offering rapid charging through three outputs, or four in the case of the 100W option, while making even the best iPhone chargers downright ugly. What more could you want?

In terms of wireless options, there’s the Uno 15W and 7.5W Magnetic Wireless Power Banks, available in matte black and a lovely shade of pastel pink. You can easily stick these to the back of your iPhone, and the 15W version charges the base model iPhone 15 from flat to 50% in 30 minutes (at least, according to Ugreen). It could make for the perfect companion for anyone thinking about picking up the hotly anticipated iPhone 16.

There’s also the Uno 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger, which you can see below. It’s a little stockier than its wireless brethren but just as nice to look at. This one also acts as a stand, with a 0-70 degree viewing angle, so you can enjoy streaming a bit of content while recharging. Again, Ugreen has purposely built this one for Apple devices, but it can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, or AirPods. If you’re into your Apple products, it could make for a must-have accessory.

Finally, we have to mention the Uno USB-C to USB-C cable. None of the options in our list of the best iPhone charging cables have sweet little digital eyes, and after seeing the Uno, that feels a little disappointing. Not many offer 100W max charging either, making this cable impressive both in terms of design and charging capabilities.

If you like the look of these chargers and the USB-C to USB-C cable, which, of course, you do, be sure to check out the official Ugreen site to pick one up when they officially launch in the next month. We’re hoping to get our hands on a selection of them soon so we can really put them through their paces and offer some more in-depth analysis outside of “cute, I love it.” Still, they are quite adorable.