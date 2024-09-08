UleFone’s presence in the rugged phone market continues to offer pleasant alternatives to the usual array of industrial-style handsets. During our attendance at IFA 2024, we went hands-on with the UleFone Armor 28 Ultra, and this sleek bundle of Android fueled goodness balances outdoors practicality with a touch of flair.

The Armor 28 Ultra feels like a rugged phone, probably because it is one, but its design is a little snazzier than many of the best rugged phones you’ve likely seen. This is due to the thing’s OLED display, a first for the brand to feature on a durable device, as well as the secondary display on the back of the thing that acts like a watch face, so you can check the time without unlocking your phone and accidentally find yourself doom-scrolling social media or getting sucked into playing many of those fun free mobile games tucked away on your home screen.

Still, while it might look fancier than some other rugged handsets, it’s still just as practical, if not more so. I saw a live demo of the thermal imaging tech, and while I couldn’t make much of use it myself outside of pretending I’ve got Superman-vision, it could be very handy for anyone in a trade that requires that sort of technology. Combine this with the snazzy design and solid spec sheet, and the Armor 28 Ultra could well be one of the best rugged phones around when it arrives on the market, which we’re told by UleFone to expect by the end of the year.

Where the Armor 28 Ultra could be lacking is in the operating system department, as it will be shipping with Android 14. Comparatively, the Blackview BL 9300, another solid rugged phone we’ve seen on the IFA 2024 floor, will launch with Android 15 next year. Nevertheless, there are other features to be excited about, including the Armor 28 Ultra’s 6.67” OLED screen. Peaking at 2,200 nits, it also boasts a lovely 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring whatever you’ll get up to with it flows like butter.

In a recent statement from UleFone CEO David Gustavo, he says that “the Armor 28 Ultra Thermal Variant, a device that stands at the intersection of ruggedness and cutting-edge technology, is our tribute to a decade of pushing boundaries. It is more than a smartphone; it is a steadfast companion for those who push boundaries and explore the limits.”

If you’re looking for more IFA 2024 coverage, be sure to check out hands-on preview of the TECNO Pocket Go, and our roundup of the latest TECNO products.