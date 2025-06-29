Are there any Umamusume codes? It's a valid question to ask as Cygames' hit horse racing idol game launches in the West for the first time. Well, you're not the only one looking for Umamusume: Pretty Derby codes, so keep reading to find out more about these elusive rewards.

Are there any Umamusume codes?

There are currently no Umamusume: Pretty Derby codes. However, the game does have a codes input system and the Japanese version of the game also has active gift codes, suggesting that we'll get some on the worldwide server in time.

How do I redeem Umamusume codes?

If and when we finally get Umamusume: Pretty Derby codes, this is how you redeem them:

Open Umamusume: Pretty Derby on your mobile device or PC

Play through the opening race, concert, and tutorial until you reach the home screen for the first time

Tap Menu in the top right corner

Scroll down to the Enter Code button

Copy and paste the code into the box

While we wait for codes to appear, don't try to guess them, as incorrectly entering codes multiple times will result in your account losing code privileges.

What are Umamusume codes?

Assuming they appear, Umamusume codes will be special passwords that Cygames gives out to reward trainers with extra Carats, gold, and other freebies. Codes are a great way to get extra scouts for free, so we hope they appear soon.

Is there an Umamusume: Pretty Derby Discord server?

Yes, there is an official Umamusume: Pretty Derby Discord server. You can join by clicking here to connect with other trainers, share fan art, and recruit club members.

