Umamusume tier list and reroll guide June 2025

A lot of Umamusume's joy comes from finding your favorite racer and bonding with her, but using our Umamusume tier list, you can make sure you're dedicating enough time to the academy's strongest girls. We've ranked all the available Umamusume and support cards from the EN server below.

Here's everything in our Umamusume: Pretty Derby tier list guide:

Umamusume character tier list

While there are different rarities of Umamusume characters, and the rarer girls are often your best bet for training, character choice matters significantly less than support card choice in this game. So, while we've ranked all of the available characters on the EN server below, don't be disheartened if your favorite places poorly! With the right support cards, she'll be winning the URA Finale in no time!

We've based our rankings on our own testing, initial EN community feedback, and advice from the JP, KR, and TW servers, as those regions have had access to the game for much longer than we have.

Here's our Umamusume character tier list:

Tier Umamusume character S Daiwa Scarlet, Manhattan Cafe, Maruzenksy, Mejiro McQueen, Mihono Borbon, North Flight, Oguri Cap, Rice Shower, Silence Suzuka, Special Week, Tokai Teio, Vodka A Air Groove, El Condor Pasa, Gold Ship, Grass Wonder, Ines Fujin, Marvelous Sunday, Mayano Top Gun, Mejiro Dober, Symboli Rudolf, T.M. Opera O, Taiki Shuttle, Tamomo Cross B Agnes Digital, Agnes Tachyon, Fuji Kuseki, Hishi Amazon, Meishi Doto, Mejiro Ryan, Nishino Flower, Seiun Sky, Smart Falcon, Super Creek, Winning Ticket C Haru Urara, King Halo, Matikanefukukitaru, Nice Nature, Sakura Bakushin O D Biko Pegasus, Biwa Hayahide, Fine Motion, Narita Taishin, Yukino Bijin

Umamusume support card tier list

Support cards are the bread and butter of Umamusume's gacha system, as these are the tools that you use to train your racers. There's a range of great support card options, but the best card by far at launch is Fine Motion's SSR, [Wave of Gratitude]. If you plan to reroll, this card should be your number one priority.

It's also best to assume that R-rank cards are fundamentally worse than SR and SSR cards.

Here's our Umamusume support card tier list:

Tier Umamusume support card S [Double Carrot Punch!] Biko Pegasus, [Eat Fast! Yum Fast!] Sakura Bakushin O, [Piece of Mind] Super Creek, [Tracen Reception] Tazuna Hayakawa, [Wave of Gratitude] Fine Motion A [Beyond This Shining Moment] Silence Suzuka, [Champion's Passion] El Condor Pasa, [Dream Big!] Tokai Teio, [Fate's Forecast] Matikanefukukitaru, [Get Lots of Hugs for Me] Oguri Cap, [Lamplit Training of a Witch-to-Be] Sweep Tosho, [The Setting Sun and Rising Stars] Special Week B [7 More Centimeters] Air Shakur, [Digital's Recharge Station] Agnes Digital, [Even the Littlest Bud] Nishino Flower, [Foolproof Plan] Seiun Sky, [Run(my)way] Gold City, [Showered in Joy] Rice Shower, [Trial Initiation] Biwa Hayahide, [Wild Rider] Vodka, [Your Team Ace] Mejiro McQueen C [Breakaway Battleship] Gold Ship, [My Umadol Way! ☆] Smart Falcon, [Split the Sky, White Lightning!] Tamamo Cross, [The Brightest Star in Japan!] Special Week, [Urara-na Holiday] Haru Urara, [Watch My Star Fly!] Ines Fujin D [BNWinner!] Winning Ticket, [Fairest Fleur] Grass Wonder

How do I perform an Umamusume reroll?

Rerolling in Umamusume: Pretty Derby is pretty simple, and definitely worth it to get the best support cards with the free currency. Here's what you need to do:

Launch Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Play through the tutorial - you can skip this once you've seen it once and know how the game works

Collect your rewards and spend them on the Support Card banners

If the pulls aren't good enough, return to the title screen

Open the menu at the bottom and select Delete User Data

Repeat until you've got the best cards

