Unbox a Factory codes April 2026

Not all factories are created equal, so to roll the best ones, you need our Unbox a Factory codes. These codes get you access to top-tier crates for high-value factories, as well as some extra spending money, all without depleting your Robux stash.

We look for new Unbox a Factory codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back again soon for the latest gifts.

Here are all the new Unbox a Factory codes:

ThanksPlain - three enchanted crates

Welcome - 200 cash and one cash potion II

100likes - 200 cash

1klikes - 200 cash

Unbox a Factory isn't the only Roblox game out there with codes to redeem, so check out our master list of Roblox codes for even more freebies.

How do I redeem Unbox a Factory codes?

Redeeming Unbox a Factory codes is simple. All you have to do is:

Open Unbox a Factory in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Tap the Settings cog

Click Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Unbox a Factory codes?

Unbox a Factory codes are special passwords from the developer that reward loyal players with perks like extra cash and crates. These codes tend to appear around game milestones and other updates, so they're a little hard to predict.

Is there an Unbox a Factory Discord server?

Yes, there is an Unbox a Factory Discord server. The game's developer, Habit Games, has its own server, which you can join by clicking here. You can find all the latest Unbox a Factory news there, as well as updates on the dev's other games, like Punch Simulator and My Boba Stand.

How do I get more Unbox a Factory codes?

The best way to get more Unbox a Factory codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for new codes for you, so you can focus on growing your factory empire. If you fancy taking a look for yourself, you can check the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and description.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Unbox a Factory codes.