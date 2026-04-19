Unbox a Factory codes April 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Unbox a Factory codes for free cash and crates to grow your fleet of factories.

Unbox a Factory codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and a PT shirt standing on grass in front of some factories
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Not all factories are created equal, so to roll the best ones, you need our Unbox a Factory codes. These codes get you access to top-tier crates for high-value factories, as well as some extra spending money, all without depleting your Robux stash.

We look for new Unbox a Factory codes regularly, so make sure to bookmark this page and check back again soon for the latest gifts.

Here are all the new Unbox a Factory codes:

  • ThanksPlain - three enchanted crates
  • Welcome - 200 cash and one cash potion II
  • 100likes - 200 cash
  • 1klikes - 200 cash

Unbox a Factory isn't the only Roblox game out there with codes to redeem, so check out our master list of Roblox codes for even more freebies.

Unbox a Factory codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Unbox a Factory codes?

Redeeming Unbox a Factory codes is simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Unbox a Factory in Roblox
  • Complete the tutorial
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Click Codes
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Unbox a Factory codes?

Unbox a Factory codes are special passwords from the developer that reward loyal players with perks like extra cash and crates. These codes tend to appear around game milestones and other updates, so they're a little hard to predict.

Unbox a Factory codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Unbox a Factory Discord server?

Yes, there is an Unbox a Factory Discord server. The game's developer, Habit Games, has its own server, which you can join by clicking here. You can find all the latest Unbox a Factory news there, as well as updates on the dev's other games, like Punch Simulator and My Boba Stand.

How do I get more Unbox a Factory codes?

The best way to get more Unbox a Factory codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We do all the hard work of looking for new codes for you, so you can focus on growing your factory empire. If you fancy taking a look for yourself, you can check the game's Discord server, Roblox group, and description.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Unbox a Factory codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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