Unbox ASMR codes August 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Unbox ASMR codes for free workers and crate skips to speed up your satisfaction.

Unbox ASMR codes: A Roblox character in a red beanie and PT shirt standing in front of a field of ASMR noise toys
Daz Skubich Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

Use our Unbox ASMR codes to get ahead in this simple yet satisfying game where you get to create your own clicky, crunchy collection of ASMR sounds. Sadly, the 'unbox' part of the name means you have to rely on RNG to get the good stuff, so take advantage of these codes to find the rare squishies even faster.

We look for new Unbox ASMR codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in the next time you need to rip open a box without waiting.

Here are all the new Unbox ASMR codes:

  • ILOVEASMR - two fast workers and three crate skips
  • SORRYFORDELAY - ten crate skips
  • 1M - three crate skips and three worker slots

For even more free stuff from your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

Unbox ASMR codes: A screenshot of the codes box with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Unbox ASMR codes?

Redeeming Unbox ASMR codes is satisfyingly simple. All you have to do is:

  • Open Unbox ASMR in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings cog
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem
  • Enjoy your freebies

What are Unbox ASMR codes?

Unbox ASMR codes are unique passwords that grant you access to freebies in-game, like crate skips and extra workers. They're a great way to improve your ASMR paradise without spending any real money. The developer, ASMR Labs, gives out codes to celebrate milestones, apologise for delays and bugs, and generally reward the game's player base.

Unbox ASMR codes: A screenshot of a Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there an Unbox ASMR Discord server?

Yes, there is an Unbox ASMR Discord server. You can join the ASMR Labs Discord server by clicking here to read the latest announcements and update logs, take part in events, and share your opinions via polls.

How do I get more Unbox ASMR codes?

The easiest way to get more Unbox ASMR codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server doesn't have a dedicated codes channel, and there's nothing on the Roblox page, so leave the hard work of finding and verifying codes to us. If you want to look around for yourself, you can explore the Discord server or join the developer's Roblox group.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Unbox ASMR codes.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.