Unbox ASMR codes August 2026

Use our Unbox ASMR codes to get ahead in this simple yet satisfying game where you get to create your own clicky, crunchy collection of ASMR sounds. Sadly, the 'unbox' part of the name means you have to rely on RNG to get the good stuff, so take advantage of these codes to find the rare squishies even faster.

We look for new Unbox ASMR codes regularly, so bookmark this page and check back in the next time you need to rip open a box without waiting.

Here are all the new Unbox ASMR codes:

ILOVEASMR - two fast workers and three crate skips

- two fast workers and three crate skips SORRYFORDELAY - ten crate skips

- ten crate skips 1M - three crate skips and three worker slots

For even more free stuff from your favorite Roblox games, check out our list of Roblox codes next.

How do I redeem Unbox ASMR codes?

Redeeming Unbox ASMR codes is satisfyingly simple. All you have to do is:

Open Unbox ASMR in Roblox

Tap the Settings cog

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Unbox ASMR codes?

Unbox ASMR codes are unique passwords that grant you access to freebies in-game, like crate skips and extra workers. They're a great way to improve your ASMR paradise without spending any real money. The developer, ASMR Labs, gives out codes to celebrate milestones, apologise for delays and bugs, and generally reward the game's player base.

Is there an Unbox ASMR Discord server?

Yes, there is an Unbox ASMR Discord server. You can join the ASMR Labs Discord server by clicking here to read the latest announcements and update logs, take part in events, and share your opinions via polls.

How do I get more Unbox ASMR codes?

The easiest way to get more Unbox ASMR codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. The game's Discord server doesn't have a dedicated codes channel, and there's nothing on the Roblox page, so leave the hard work of finding and verifying codes to us. If you want to look around for yourself, you can explore the Discord server or join the developer's Roblox group.

Make sure you bookmark this page and check back again soon for even more of the latest Unbox ASMR codes.