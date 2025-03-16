Ten years after its initial release, Toby Fox’s Undertale has hit a new peak of concurrent players on Steam. The Earthbound-inspired RPG became a household name, spawning fan games and inspiring other indie game developers, as well as getting its own spin-off game, Deltarune.

Toby Fox doesn’t take to social media very often, but yesterday he posted on X that Undertale reached 10,739 concurrent players on Steam, which is the highest number of players since the game’s launch. This is likely due to its massive 90% discount in the Steam Spring Sale that brings the price down to just $1 – an absolute steal for one of the best Steam Deck games out there.

Undertale’s success on the Nintendo Switch as well as on Steam shows just how well-suited the monochromatic RPG is to the smaller screen, which is unsurprising when you consider how influential Nintendo and its games were in Toby Fox’s career. While many of the comments on his post are celebrating the game’s success, there are dozens more desperately waiting for more news on the Deltarune Chapter 3 release date.

Fox confirmed on Halloween 2024 that chapters 3 and 4 of Deltarune “will 100% come out in 2025” but hasn’t posted any updates since. With the original game on sale for such a low price and a release date in sight, now’s the perfect time to catch up with the Undertale and Deltarune lore before the internet becomes rife with spoilers again.

Games like Undertale that leave a lasting impression on their players are extremely important, especially when they come from indie developers. We’ve got a fantastic list of the best indie games for you to check out next, or read our In Stars and Time Switch review for insight on another old-school RPG that’s full of heart.