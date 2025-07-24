Undertale is far more than its simple premise; it's a heartfelt journey defined by the friendships you forge. It's packed with surprises, brimming with quirky charm and a constant urge to defy expectations. If you've not played it already, or you want to play it on the go, I recommend you hop to it, because right now, you can get it digitally for less than $10 on Nintendo Switch.

Undertale is a refreshing entry into the best RPGs list, offering unique twists to this exhausted genre. In some ways, Undertale welcomes classic tropes like turn-based combat, exploration, puzzle-solving, and leveling up. However, in most RPGs, equipment and detailed stats play a major role, but Undertale keeps it minimal, offering just HP, attack, and defense, with little emphasis on gear.

You can play this indie game with three different styles: you can be a bloodthirsty killer (genocide route), someone who kills on occasion (neutral route), or take the pacifist route. Every battle offers a non-violent solution, sometimes involving interactions like petting a dog monster instead of attacking it. Your alignment directly shapes the story, characters, and ending, making Undertale highly replayable.

Should you choose violence, the combat system is an interesting one. Undertale requires no feverish button-mashing; instead, it embraces real-time bullet hell mechanics. Each damage you give relies on the timing of lining up a marker on a grid; meanwhile, your adversary will deal you anything from jumping over bones to dodging falling debris. This aspect keeps you on your toes as you never know what to expect, and it makes it one of the most interesting and best Switch games on the handheld.

Undertale also revels in absurdity and has a wonderfully weird sense of humor. It's the expectation of silliness that makes the darker moments all the more impactful. For instance, after draining the life force from one of the bosses, they claw onto life, thinking about their loved ones, only for you to slay them and for them to melt away into nothing, leaving a bitter taste in the air.

If Undertale is something you'd like to fall into, pop over to Amazon and get your digital copy for Nintendo Switch for just $9.89. That's a delightful 34% off, but only if you're quick, because we have no idea how long this deal will stick around for.

If you're on the hunt for more gaming bargains, have a read of the best cheap games. Or if you like the sound of Undertale and want to explore more quirky games, check out our list of the best games like Undertale. Deltarune is not one to be missed; we can't get enough of it over here at Pocket Tactics.