Universal Tower Defense codes December 2025

While anime fighters and thrilling racers are all the rage in Roblox, you can't beat a solid tower defense experience. So park your car, put down your swords, and get to fighting in a whole different way. You'll want to claim our Universal Tower Defense codes first, though. What's a Roblox session without a few freebies?

If you're wondering what you can claim, well, the rewards are pretty good in Universal Tower Defense. You can expect plenty of rerolls and gems, which is great if you're struggling to unlock them. So, keep on scrolling and get your gifts.

Here are all the new Universal Tower Defense codes:

MerryChristmas : 100 trait rerolls, 10 stat rerolls, and 10 stat locks (new!)

: 100 trait rerolls, 10 stat rerolls, and 10 stat locks (new!) YT10k! - 2k gems

- 2k gems ThankYou30M - 500 gems and 15 trait rerolls - must be level 15 to redeem

- 500 gems and 15 trait rerolls - must be level 15 to redeem ThankYouFor150k - 1.5k gems and 50 trait rerolls - must be level 50 to redeem

- 1.5k gems and 50 trait rerolls - must be level 50 to redeem UnrivaledIsAlive - 800 gems and 20 trait rerolls - must be level 15 to redeem

- 800 gems and 20 trait rerolls - must be level 15 to redeem HereyougoEA! - 2k gems, 20 rerolls, and five stat locks - must be an Early Access player

- 2k gems, 20 rerolls, and five stat locks - must be an Early Access player ThankYou100k - 100 trait rerolls - must be level 50 to redeem

- 100 trait rerolls - must be level 50 to redeem ThousandsOfCodes! - 800 gems, 15 trait rerolls - must be level five to redeem

- 800 gems, 15 trait rerolls - must be level five to redeem MaxedOut! - 600 gems, 10 trait rerolls - must be level five to redeem

- 600 gems, 10 trait rerolls - must be level five to redeem SixSeven! - 67 trait rerolls - must be level 15 to redeem

- 67 trait rerolls - must be level 15 to redeem 75kLikes! - 400 gems, ten trait rerolls

- 400 gems, ten trait rerolls NumberOne! - 500 gems, 15 trait rerolls

- 500 gems, 15 trait rerolls Universal! - 450 gems, 15 trait rerolls

- 450 gems, 15 trait rerolls Mainstream! - 450 gems, 15 trait rerolls

- 450 gems, 15 trait rerolls ThankYouUTD! - 400 gems, five trait rerolls

- 400 gems, five trait rerolls RELEASE! - 400 gems

- 400 gems UNRIVALED! - 200 gems, five trait rerolls

How do I redeem Universal Tower Defense codes?

Need to know where to claim your Universal Tower Defense codes? Don't worry, it isn't too hard. Follow these simple steps:

Launch Universal Tower Defense in Roblox

Tap the 'shop' button on the left side of your screen

Input your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Universal Tower Defense codes?

If you need more Universal Tower Defense codes, the best way to get them is by coming back to this list. We're always scouring the latest updates, so you can rest assured we're gathering all the rewards you're after.

Is there a Universal Tower Defense Discord server?

Yes, there is a Universal Tower Defense Discord server. Whether you're looking for tips, new Roblox friends, or news about the game's future, this is the place to be. So, this is how you can join it.

Tap this Universal Tower Defense Discord link

Accept the invitation to join

You're now part of the Universal Tower Defense server

What are Universal Tower Defense codes in Roblox?

Universal Tower Defense codes are rewards distributed to Roblox players. They normally include rerolls or gems, but different gifts may appear with new updates.

Why are my Universal Tower Defense codes not working?

Are your Universal Tower Defense codes not working? Make sure to copy and paste them from the list above. If that doesn't work, they may have expired. Make sure you're getting a code from the active section.

Expired codes:

FixingBugs!

THANKYOU!

40kCCU!

ThankYouEA!

SorryEA!

SorryEA2!

There you have it - all of the Universal Tower Defense codes out there right now.