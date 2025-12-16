Universal Tower Defense tier list January 2026

Feeling a little lost in this anime-themed Roblox game? Our Universal Tower Defense tier list can help you figure out which units to aim for, which to build, and how to change the traits they come with. You can do both in the game's main area, which looks mysteriously like Zenless Zone Zero's Lumina Square.

While you're here, you can hop over to our Universal Tower Defense codes guide to grab some free currency in the game, to help you get more characters.

Universal Tower Defense character tier list

Here are all of the units you can summon on the banners in Universal Tower Defense:

Rank Character S Admiral (Magma), Berserker (Enraged), Dragon Guy (Silverite), Jinoo (Monarch), Scarlet Maid (World) A Cyborg (Fearless), Kriatu (Cheater), Lulu, Miku (Super Star),

Ronin Obito, Rule (Room), Sasku (Chakra), Spade (Donut), Shunks (Conqueror) B Footballer (Ego), Shakumira Evo C Gen, Masked Ninja, Mob (100%), Nejo, Orahemi, Pebble, Namu, Nutaru (Kid), Nejo D Fastcart, Ruka, Zora, Ranji, Gaaru, Laffy

How do I get more characters in Universal Tower Defense?

To summon new units to equip, fuse, and use, you can head to the summon building in the game's main square. There, head to the NPC at the desk and get pulling! Here, there are usually one or more available banners you can choose to use your gems on, which have different mythical rarity characters on them. Each pull costs 50 gems, or you can do a ten-pull for 500 gems at once.

Universal Tower Defense trait tier list

You can also equip your units with traits to give them new skills. Here are the best traits to go for:

Rank Trait S Astra, Artificier, Eternal, Fission, Sacred, Wizard A Deadeye, Duelist, Lethal, Lightspeed, Ruler B Fortunate, Prodigy, Precise C Agile, Enhanced

How do I get traits in Universal Tower Defense?

First, you need some trait reroll items to get any traits for your characters. You can get them for free using the codes we linked above. Then, head to the upgrade building with a big 'Traits' logo on the front of it. Again, speak to the NPC, choose traits, and then pick which character you want to roll on. Clicking 'reroll' will either give a trait to a character that has none or reroll the existing trait.