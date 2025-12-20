Universal Tower Defense units guide

I don't know about you, but between all these anime tower defense games, I get a little confused - which is why it's important to know your Universal Tower Defense units inside and out. Many of them will have similar names and powers to each other, but you can't confuse them out there, or you may pay the price.

This guide gives you the rundown on the character names, elements, and positions on the field, abilities, and rarities, which all make up a unit. Hopefully, you can make an informed choice on which units are best for your playstyle, and start plotting your rolls using our Universal Tower Defense codes if you're eyeing up a mythic one.

Here's everything in our Universal Tower Defense unit guide:

All Universal Tower Defense Units

Below is a list of every Universal TD unit you can summon in the game, which element they use, their abilities, and their rarity. There's only one thing left to do after you read this, which is to choose the ones you like the look of and roll for them. If you're not too sure which units to roll, consider your preferred playstyle - do you wear them down little and often, or hit hard but slow? You could also consider using a Universal Tower Defense tier list for optimal meta picks.

Here's every Universal Tower Defense unit:

Name Elements Abilities Rarity Admiral Fire/Ground Lava Puddle: leaves a puddle of lava for five seconds, which confuses enemies for two seconds Legendary Berserker Light/Ground Cut Through EVERYTHING: attacks ignore 30% of elemental restrictions on armor Mythic Cyborg Disciple Fire/Hill The Strongest's Disciple: applies burn. When hitting a burnt enemy, deal bonus damage by repeatedly striking (up to 40%) Mythic Fastcart Wind/Ground Thriving Business: every unit placed reduces the next upgrade cost by 5% Epic Fire Foot Cook Fire/Ground With A Heated Leg: 25% more damage to those inflicted with burn Epic Footballer Fire/Ground Opportunist: before attack, gains damage that's 50% of the strongest enemy's missing health percentage Exclusive event only Gaaru Water/Ground Impenetrable Sand: immune to stun damage Rare Gen Fire/Ground Shinsō: gain 1% more attack damage per point of range Legendary Goku Fire/Ground Heat of the Battle: every attack, gain 5% damage - resets upon new wave Rare Greybeard Dark/Ground Liberation: deals 65% to armored enemies Legendary Grommjaw Wind/Ground Enhanced Hierro: applies Bleed for 30% total damage over ten ticks Unknown Ichiko Dark/Ground Screech: deals 125% damage and stuns enemies for five seconds Unknown Koyote Ice/Hybrid Spirit Pistol Burst: after claiming 15 souls, pistols go into burst frenzy, chaining next five attacks into three cero beams Unknown Kriatu Ice/Ground Dual Wielder: 30% crit rate. Unleashes follow up attack upon 15 critical hits on attacks 1-3. When 50 critical hits have been reached on attack 4, unleashes another follow up attack. Mythic Laffy Wind/Ground I Will Be Pirate King: 10% range for every pirate crew unit on your team Rare Masked Ninja Fire/Ground Leader of Team 7: 12% range and damage to all units in Team 7 Epic Mob Rose/Ground Psychic Manipulation: all attacks apply wind shear, and confused enemies take more damage from Mob Mythic Namo Water/Ground Pirate Bounty: places bounty on enemy, which yields three times the amount of yen when killed. Rare Nataru (kid) Water/Ground My Ninja Way: 17% base crit chance. E6 grants 30% attack and range (latter provided in range of Sasku) Rare Nejo Wind/Ground Eyes Of The Hyuga: allies in range gain 5% crit chance Epic Nellee Rose/Hybrid Spiritual Compression: can switch between baby form, which charges meter but cannot attack, and adult form, whose damage scales with current meter percentage Unknown Orahemi Rose/Hill I'll Shield You: shields one unit in range from enemy stun Rare Pebble Rose/Hybrid Hurricane Of The Leaf: apply knockback, which grants 0.5% attack each time (up to 40%) Legendary Psycho Rose/Ground Psychic Manipulation: hits inflict wind shear, which is 60% of your damage every seven seconds. Enemies with confused lockout take 15% more damage. Mythic Ranji Wind/Ground Just Warming Up: upon attack, gain 1% damage (max 10%) Rare Roku Fire/Ground Heart of the Battle: gain 5% damage Rare Ronin Obito Fire/Hybrid Scorching Moonlight Blaze: all attacks that hit multiple enemies cause a blaze explosion, applying AoE burn Exclusive event only Ruka Ice/Ground Arctic Freeze: deals 20% more damage to those inflicted with freeze Legendary Rule Water/Ground ROOM: +20% Damage, +10% Cooldown Exclusive event only Sasku Dark/Ground Uchiha Bloodline: 50% chance to stun on hit. 50% chance to dodge enemy attacks Mythic Scarlet Maid Light/Hybrid Shifting Paradigma: when defeating an enemy, generate one time gauge - when time gauge is maxed, attack for powerful bonus Exclusive event only Shakumira Light/Ground Shadow Possession Jutsu: slowing enemies grants a small increase in attack range (up to 20% ot 25% with E6) Legendary Shunks Rose/Ground Captain's Foresight: when a boss spawns, +20% to all units. Additionally immune to stuns during attack. Mythic Spade Fire/Hill Flame Fruit's Power: attack inflicts burn for four seconds, bypassing damage reduction on armor. Mythic Tierabel Water/Hill Spirit Energy: 5% buff to water element units within range Unknown Triple Threat Rose/Ground Slice and Dice: +2% damage per enemy on the field, resetting on new wave Epic Ultiorra Dark/Hill Unpredictable Despair: when an enemy enters range, 10% chance to trigger one of following: stun for 1.5s, confused for 3s, -5% hp, or +10% speed Unknown Virtual Idol Light/Hybrid Hiding in your WiFi:

Doesn't attack. Buffs your units in range by +5%/+7.5%/+10% depending on how far away they are. Mythic Zora Dark/Hybrid Trap Magic: places up to three traps, which are either a stun trap (three second stun) or a nuclear trap (20% radiation) Legendary

This is every single character available to summon in Universal Tower Defense, but you might notice a secret unit or two around - head to our Universal Tower Defense Lulu guide to learn more about one of them.

Universal Tower Defense unit rarity

Wondering what exactly the likes of 'mythic' and 'legendary' entail? We get it, so below, you can find a list of the chances that you summon each Universal TD rarity.

Mythic - 0.5%

Legendary - 2%

Epic - 16%

Rare - 81.5%

How do I summon Universal Tower Defense units?

Luckily, summoning units in Universal TD is super straightforward. Just follow these simple steps:

Head to the Summon building in the main square

Head to the desk where the NPC is and talk to them

Hit 'summon x1' for 50 gems or 'summon x10' for 500 gems

Pray to the gacha overlords (this step is optional)

And there you have it! You can obtain almost all units this way - we'd suggest progressing in the story to find the hidden units.