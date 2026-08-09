Unscathed codes August 2026

Turn-based combat is one thing, but in this Roblox game, you'll also need to collect auras to fight with. Unscathed codes can help you get off the ground in case you're struggling to progress, because not everyone has the luck of the Irish.

Codes offer cash, which you can spend with the Innkeeper, as well as a bunch of potions, which are essential if you want to get good auras past just the starter one.

Here are all the new Unscathed codes:

RELEASE - 1k cash, ten speed potions, and ten lucky potions

Many other Roblox games have freebies to redeem, too, so check out our full list of Roblox codes for all the essentials.

How do I redeem my Unscathed codes?

Redeeming Unscathed codes is pretty straightforward, but here's a step-by-step guide in case you need it.

Launch Unscathed on Roblox

Open the settings cog and scroll to the bottom

Put your code into the box provided and press 'submit'

Find out what you got!

How do I get more Unscathed codes?

It's hard to say when more Unscathed codes will come out, and that's simply because we're not the ones in charge of it: the developers are. This means that we're waiting for them to drop new ones, which they'll likely do when there's a milestone or an update. The good news for you, dear reader, is that if you bookmark this page and check in frequently, you'll be among the first to know, as we update our lists often.

Is there a Unscathed Discord server?

There is, and you can join it here. The Discord contains channels for contacting the developers, including asking questions and getting updates, as well as chatting with other players. Since the game has PvP modes, you could even hop in a voice chat to face off against a new friend.