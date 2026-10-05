Untitled Defense codes October 2026

Collecting your favorite anime characters is one thing, but relying on them to defend you and defeat hordes of enemies is something else. With Untitled Defense codes, you can at least have a shot at getting what you need to make the most out of your team.

Upgrading your units, as we're sure you'd agree, is one of the most rewarding parts of the game; knowing that your squad can overcome the odds and beat the most powerful bosses is a rush. That, and being able to witness dream crossovers between your favorite anime franchises.

Here are all the new Untitled Defense codes:

200KVisits - 2,500 gems and 125 trait rerolls

- 2,500 gems and 125 trait rerolls 600Members - 2,500 gems and 75 trait rerolls

- 2,500 gems and 75 trait rerolls SORRYFORLASTCODE - 5,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls

- 5,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls SECRETBANNER - 5,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls

- 5,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls Thankyouguys - 150 trait rerolls

- 150 trait rerolls Sorryforfate - 50 trait rerolls

- 50 trait rerolls BATTLEPASS - 1,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls

- 1,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls JJK - 1,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls

- 1,000 gems and 100 trait rerolls 400CCU - 100 trait rerolls

- 100 trait rerolls Luvfromcashmere - 50 trait rerolls

- 50 trait rerolls 100KVISITS - 5,000 gems and 150 trait rerolls

- 5,000 gems and 150 trait rerolls 1KCCU - 100 trait rerolls

Check out our Roblox codes page to snag even more freebies for your favorite games.

How do I redeem Untitled Defense codes?

To redeem your Untitled Defense codes, follow these steps:

Launch Untitled Defense on Roblox

Head to the codes point

Enter your code

Hit redeem

Enjoy your freebie!

What are Untitled Defense codes?

With these codes, you can get trait rerolls and gems, both of which are vital if you want to make the most of your units. Whenever the game hits a milestone, you can almost guarantee a code will follow, so bookmark this page and check back periodically to avoid missing out on potential rewards.

Is there an Untitled Defense Discord?

Yes, there is an Untitled Defense Discord server you can join, and since the developer typically makes announcements about the latest news and updates there, we recommend joining the community.

How do I get more Untitled Defense codes?

As we often search for new codes, your best bet is to check in with us whenever you want a freebie. However, if you have some spare time on your hands and don't want to play games for some reason, you can find codes through the game's Discord server and social media channels.

That's all of the new Untitled Defense codes. Come back again soon for more.