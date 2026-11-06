Urban Reload codes November 2026

These Urban Reload codes can help you afford plenty of new guns, which you can then use to take out your opponents in the tactical PVP shooter. With realistic characters and fun fashion options to choose from, other players will flee at the sight of you; take them down before they can.

You can also get a car and customize it how you want, and even bring other people along with you to form a crew. Who needs GTA 6?

Urban Reload codes

Here are all the active Urban Reload codes:

Voidevent - 200k cash

- 200k cash FLO - 250k cash

- 250k cash WELCOME - 100k cash

We have guides for all the best Roblox games in our Roblox code master list, so make sure to grab all the freebies.

How do I redeem Urban Reload codes?

To redeem these Urban Reload codes, simply follow these steps:

Open up Urban Reload in Roblox

Click the settings menu in the top-left corner of the screen

Choose the Codes tab

Copy and paste or type a code into the box

Press redeem

Go and spend your stacks of cash.

What are Urban Reload codes?

These Urban Reload codes come from the developer of the game, Squad Labs. They provide you with tons of extra in-game cash to spend on cars and weapons. Open cases at the store in the safe zone to get a mystery gun or a melee weapon, then add it to your loadout.

Is there an Urban Reload Discord server?

At launch, there isn't a Discord server. Developers of the game may make one, so keep your eyes on the Roblox page to find out more. Similarly, there may be other social media links that pop up.