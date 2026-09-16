Grab a free copy of the epic Viking survival game, Valheim, on Nintendo Switch 2

After a long early access period, everyone's favorite Viking-themed game is finally out in the world, so enter our Valheim giveaway on Nintendo Switch 2 to celebrate.

The survival game places you in the wilderness surrounded by trees, rocks, and the occasional Greydwarf you need to beat up. Start small, and eventually you'll build up a house, or a small village, with a farm and apiary. Then sail the seas and find new lands, with new, harsher enemies - but better rewards. You're going to need them to craft tip-top armor and weapons to take on the big bosses.

You can read our recent Valheim review here, which looks at the performance on Nintendo Switch 2 (just fine and dandy!) and the additions to the 1.0 update, including the Deep North biome. There are baby seals knocking around up there - what more could you want?

We have two codes for Nintendo Switch 2 for you to win - please note that the codes are for the North American region. You can read our terms and conditions here for more information.

Pocket Tactics - Valheim Nintendo Switch 2 codes





As the game is on the Switch 2, you can make use of gyro controls, the touch screen, and mouse controls, so no matter how you want to play, you can make it happen. There's also a menu to set up your own keyboard and mouse inputs, too. Regardless of what type of control you go for, we highly recommend this game - just beware of the wild lox, bears, and moose… they hit very, very hard.