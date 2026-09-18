Valehim devs say it's a "dream come true" to have you "write your own stories" on Nintendo Switch 2

Vikings are cool, and video games are even cooler, so what happens when you stick them together? That's right, a super fun (and cool) survival game called Valheim. It's now on the Nintendo Switch 2 after emerging from early access, complete with years of updates and plenty of places to discover.

I'm a huge fan of the game, and have many hours logged - with more to come - so I jumped at the opportunity to sit down with some of the Valheim team. I spoke to Olle Axelsson and Robin Eyre, senior programming consultant and lead developer behind the survival game.

First up, I wanted to know more about the game itself. Valheim features procedurally generated maps, meaning you can keep coming back and replaying it without hitting the same layout twice. I asked whether this is part of what keeps fans coming back for more, as we keen Vikings just love to explore. Olle says that he thinks it helps, but that's not all.

"Valheim, just like many other sandbox survival games, is kind of its own ecosystem. It's not a game you play and are finished with, but instead a game where you can continue to write your own stories again and again." As someone who's played since the first moment of early access, I quite agree, as I've never once gotten bored and have always found new things to do.

One of the key things in Valheim is the biomes. From the pleasant meadows to the sprawling plains and the icy mountains, they're all distinct and offer their own set of challenges - and rewards. I wondered what the process of designing and releasing new biomes was, and Robin had the following to say.

"We've always known which biomes we were going to make in advance, since there were already placeholders for them in the world". I can confirm this, having wandered into an empty but different area back in the early days. "When it comes to pre-production, we mainly need to figure out exactly what a particular biome is going to be like; is there anything we can dive deeper into, or anything we'd like to explore further and feature?" Such as the heinous deathsquitos, perhaps.

"This is the period where we can try new things. After that, it's the proper production period where everyone is creating new things all the time. In this phase we also try to playtest as much as we can, to make sure we're going in the right direction." I do not envy the person testing the plains, and the aforementioned deathsquitos.

With the game having now come to the Switch 2, I just had to ask about the process of adapting it to the handheld. Olle told me that "it's a bit of a dream come true to get to work with a Nintendo platform", which I think we can all agree with. "It's been especially fun since it has a lot of unique functionality that we can use to create a unique game experience." I mention in my Valheim review that the game makes use of the motion and mouse controls of the Switch 2, along with touchscreen capabilities, which makes sorting inventory and using bows much easier.

I asked if the almost high-resolution but low-poly art style helped with bringing the game to the Switch. Olle replies, "For the Switch 2 port, the low poly count did allow us to save a lot of performance, since we could lower the resolution of the game without really affecting anything visually. This way the experience is very similar regardless of which platform you're on."

While there were no particular inspirations behind the style, the simpler style was "a necessary aspect of the original pipeline for the game, where it needed to be able to be completed by one single artist, in case that was all the resources the game was ever going to get", comments Robin.

In terms of drawbacks, he mentions that "the biggest challenge has been to optimise the game to still run smoothly on the Switch 2, but I feel like we're at a stage where we can deliver a good game to the players". He also confirms that there were no plans to release the game on Switch (or Switch 2) before the full 1.0 release, due to the development time the game needed.

As for the game's lengthy early access period after it debuted on Steam in 2021, the original plan was for it to take two or three years, says Robin. "We obviously took a bit longer to reach 1.0, but this has enabled us to simply add a lot more content beyond the biome updates. Hearth & Home, The Bog Witch and Call to Arms are big updates that we didn't expect from the start but which we came to realise the game needed."

Being a keen player, I was eager to know where Valheim may go next, and about any future updates, expansions, or additions. It's all under wraps for now, but Robin says that "we can count on the fact" that there'll be more content coming, that there are plans, and that the team is enjoying the completion of the 1.0 release for now. Which is well deserved, and we don't blame them.

Speaking of updates, I also confirmed that future extensions of the game will come to the Nintendo Switch at the same time as other platforms, so there'll be no delays. The only exception will be specific hotfix patches.

A big thank you to Olle and Robin (RobinEyreArt) for speaking to me. Make sure to keep it locked to Pocket Tactics for more interviews with upcoming Switch games.