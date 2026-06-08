Valheim 1.0 is finally coming, and it's bringing the bees and boars to Nintendo Switch 2

I’ve been waiting hopefully for Valheim to come to Nintendo Switch, and now I can start a new handheld adventure.

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Valheim released into early access in February 2021, and now, five years and four months later, it gets a proper release date for version 1.0, complete with a new biome, challenges, weather, and… confirmation of a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

I've been a fan of Valheim since it first dropped. From wandering through the woods, unsure where to go, chopping some wood and building a crude hut, to making a delightful town with my friends (which then got raided by wolves) - you name it, I've done it. Now, I can do it all again on Nintendo Switch 2.

If you've never played Valheim, I highly recommend it if you like a semi-cozy, Viking-themed survival game. You can play it alone or in co-op, then go building, forging, fishing, fighting, farming - you name it, it's there. I do recommend taming some wild boar and getting some bees on the go, as their foodstuffs are very handy. Plus, when you feed them enough, you get a notice saying "boar loves you", which is just delightful.

With the release of 1.0, you get to delve into the Deep North, a new biome that's extra cold and has even more monsters for you to beat back with your self-forged weapons. Marvel at the Northern Lights as you get knocked about by gigantic, frosty trolls and more.

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I'm very interested to see how it performs on Switch, and to test the crossplay with other platforms - thankfully, as I need my PC-player friends to keep me alive as I tend my bees, crops, and boars.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

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