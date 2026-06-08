Valheim 1.0 is finally coming, and it's bringing the bees and boars to Nintendo Switch 2

Valheim released into early access in February 2021, and now, five years and four months later, it gets a proper release date for version 1.0, complete with a new biome, challenges, weather, and… confirmation of a Nintendo Switch 2 version.

I've been a fan of Valheim since it first dropped. From wandering through the woods, unsure where to go, chopping some wood and building a crude hut, to making a delightful town with my friends (which then got raided by wolves) - you name it, I've done it. Now, I can do it all again on Nintendo Switch 2.

If you've never played Valheim, I highly recommend it if you like a semi-cozy, Viking-themed survival game. You can play it alone or in co-op, then go building, forging, fishing, fighting, farming - you name it, it's there. I do recommend taming some wild boar and getting some bees on the go, as their foodstuffs are very handy. Plus, when you feed them enough, you get a notice saying "boar loves you", which is just delightful.

With the release of 1.0, you get to delve into the Deep North, a new biome that's extra cold and has even more monsters for you to beat back with your self-forged weapons. Marvel at the Northern Lights as you get knocked about by gigantic, frosty trolls and more.

I'm very interested to see how it performs on Switch, and to test the crossplay with other platforms - thankfully, as I need my PC-player friends to keep me alive as I tend my bees, crops, and boars.