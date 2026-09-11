Valheim Switch 2 review - berserk Viking survival at your fingertips

Our Verdict Valheim is a hard game, but a really fun time. The Switch 2 performance may not be spotless, but it's good enough for sailing over the sea for a while. You can plant some seeds and breed some boar, then you can get absolutely smashed by huge trolls and "The Forest" when it decides to move, all while having a great time doing it.

My clan and I have dabbled in Valheim since its early access release in 2021. Thankfully, one of us is a fighter, one's a fisherman, one cooks and brews potions, and I farm, so it works quite well. Until someone gets bored, then the rest of us forget to play for a while.

But now, playing Valheim on Switch means I can, as I am wont to do, curl up on the sofa in a back-breaking shape and settle down into beating up some greylings and gathering wood. I play Valheim in the coziest way possible. I make a cute house with a fire, plant any available seeds, and then set to work taming a couple of boars to get a farm going.

As for how it runs on Nintendo Switch 2, you need to remember that Valheim's art style is polygonal. It's deliberately a bit PlayStation 2-ish in terms of the designs of people, creatures, and trees. The game runs fine, and even has different FPS options to swap to, depending on what you prefer. It's not as detailed as on PC, but I found no issues and can easily play on Switch with no bother or hang-ups. Using the 60 FPS mode is nice and smooth, even if the graphics are a little rounder.

It's mostly really easy to control without a mouse and keyboard, except the L shoulder button toggles motion control off and on, which I keep hitting without meaning to, and you can't remap buttons. However, motion controls are handy for shooting enemies and prey with arrows. Then there's the Joy-Con mouse controls and the touch screen, which are handy for moving your inventory around.

Regardless of how you want to play on Switch, PC, or any other platform, combat does massively come into it, whether you like it or not. Valheim isn't an easy title, and it's very much a 'survival' game in every sense. Sure, you can plant some carrots and look after your boar, but you eventually need better materials, and that means you have to travel - often far, as the maps are procedurally generated, so you never know where you actually need to go. It's all about exploring.

From the Meadows to the Black Forest, Swamp, Plains, and now the Deep North, you have to make a boat or two (or three) and set off for further biomes. Enemies get stronger, so you need better weapons, which means more ore that's found buried in harsher environments, and then the furniture and items you make need things like Surtling Cores and tar, which is often surrounded by Deathsquitos.

My group and I have previously made it to the Plains, and we've seen the Mistlands, but Valheim is quite slow and can be very hard if you don't have a lot of people armed with tip-top armor and weapons. Now, there's the Deep North, which I spent some time in ahead of release, and boy, is it deep. And north. It's right at the top of the map, and once you land, you notice that there's ice and knee-deep snow to tackle. There are also giant moose that hang around and give you a good smack if you're too close.

But forget all of that: the most exciting thing is that there are baby seals. Baby. Seals. There are also adult seals that gain horns and tusks the higher their star rating, but the baby ones. They're so cute and round, and you see them in the snow with just their large eyes poking out, and they're placid beings, so you don't need to worry about, er, saving yourself from their parents.

I just really like the game, even though some enemies are relentless and I die a lot after being sat on by trolls in the forest. But that's why you get your friends involved, so they can go fight while you do what you want, like standing manning a forge for ten hours, making ingots of iron to forge into armor. Good luck, fellow Vikings - it'll be tough, but it's so worth it.